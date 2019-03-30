College Softball Finals: Randolph-Macon 7-9, Guilford 4-10
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Natalie Conrad singled home Makayla Carver in the bottom of the seventh inning as Guilford College defeated Randolph-Macon, 10-9, in the second game of an Old Dominion Athletic
Conference (ODAC) doubleheader on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets prevailed in the first game, 7-4.
Following the two games, Guilford moved to 17-4 and 3-3 in league play. R-MC is now 14-7 and 4-4 in the ODAC.
Conrad’s singled occurred with two outs. The Quakers trailed 9-8 heading to their final at-bat. Katie Holt singled with one out and was brought home by a Carver double. Carver hit 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in one runner.
Guilford had 13 hits to R-MC’s 12. Sabrina Moreno went 3-of-4, scored twice and hit a home run. Conrad was 2-for-3 and scored three times. Makayla Crawford batted 1-for-2 with a homer and four RBI. The long ball was Crawford’s seventh of the year and program-leading 28th of her career.
Catherine Griswold pitched the final 5 1/3 innings and improved to 1-0 in her first collegiate appearance. The freshman allowed two runs and six hits after replacing starter Abigayle Rowell.
Candace Whittemore (7-4) took the loss after earning a complete game win in game one. She surrendered the final two runs and three Quaker hits in the last 1 1/3 innings.
Leadoff hitter Kerstin Roth hit 3-for-4 with a double for Randolph-Macon. Teammate Taylor Sanderford knocked a solo home run for the Yellow Jackets.
In the opener, Whittemore allowed four runs and five hits in seven innings. R-MC had 13 hits to Guilford’s five. Whittemore helped her cause going 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Trailing 3-0, the home team plated three runs to tie the contest in the fourth frame. Guilford took the lead at 4-3 after Crawford (2-for-3) drove in Carver in the fifth.
The Yellow Jackets, however, responded with two runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.
Katie McNeill dropped to 11-2 after being tagged with the defeat. She gave up seven runs and 13 hits.
The Quakers host second-ranked Virginia Wesleyan University on Sunday. The ODAC doubleheader begins at 1:30 p.m.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.