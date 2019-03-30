Elon Softball: Barker Wins Pitchers’ Duel Versus Seahawks, 2-1; Bocock Earns 200th Elon Victory

ELON, N.C. – Fueled by Abby Barker’s third one-hitter of the year, the Elon University softball team won its Colonial Athletic Association home opener versus UNCW, 2-1, on Friday evening, March 29, at Hunt Softball Park. The win was also the 200th for Phoenix head coach Kathy Bocock in her career with the program.

BOX SCORE

A two-run home run from freshman Keagan Goldwait helped the Phoenix (18-13-1, 2-2 CAA) earn the opening game of its three-game series against its league in-state foe. UNCW (20-15, 2-2 CAA) fell to the Phoenix for the fourth time out of the last five games.

At the Plate: Both offenses were held in check, combing for three total hits…Elon only had two in the game, with one coming from Goldwait on her third homer of the season…Morgan Reich tallied the other hit for Elon.

In the Circle: Barker moved to 10-5 on the season as the redshirt junior outdueled UNCW’s Haley Lenderman in the circle…Barker tossed her 10th complete game of the season and gave up one hit and one run, which was unearned, along with four strikeouts…Lenderman allowed two hits, two runs, and fanned two batters.

The Rundown

After two scoreless frames, both teams only had one base runner reach through the first two innings. UNCW opened the third with a pair of walks before Elon recorded the first out on a lineout to the shortstop. An error on the next play plated the first run of the game for the Seahawks with runners advancing to scoring positon. Barker induced the next two outs to keep the score within reach for the Phoenix, who trailed 1-0 after the frame.

Elon finally responded in the bottom of the fourth. Erica Serafini reached on a one-out walk and moved to second on a ground out. Down to its final out of the inning, Goldwait took residence in the batter’s box and went to battle against Lenderman. The Sugar Land, Texas, native won a nine-pitch at bat as she sent a 3-2 offering over the fence in left center with the two-run homer giving the Phoenix the 2-1 advantage.

Fueled with run support, Barker proceeded to retire the next nine batters she faced and finished the evening with the 2-1 win in favor of the Phoenix.

On Deck

The series concludes with a doubleheader tomorrow, March 30, with the opening game set for a 1 p.m. opening pitch.