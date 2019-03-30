Elon Women’s Track & Field Phoenix Wraps Up Weekend Action at Raleigh Relays

RALEIGH, N.C. – Facing some of its toughest competition of the outdoor season so far, the Elon University women’s track and field concluded its visit at the Raleigh Relays on Saturday, March 30, at the Paul Derr Track and Field facility on the campus of NC State.

FINAL RESULTS

Lauren Brzozowski was fourth overall in the 200-meters with her personal-record time of 24.49. That time moves her to the third-best performance in school history.

Jordan Haywood clocked a time of 12.47 in the 100-meters. Megan Henderson ran a time of 1:05.86 in the 400-meter hurdles. The Phoenix’s 4×100-meter relay team of Haywood, Alex Tudor, Moira O’Malley and Brzozowski ran a time of 46.70, breaking into the Phoenix’s top-five performance list while finishing fifth overall.

Elon’s 4×400-meter quartet of Katie Arbogast, Henderson, Desiree Ross and Brzozowski ran a time of 3:47.49 and was fifth at the meet. In the 4×800-meter relay, Elon finished ninth with a time of 9:12.34 from Chelsea Smith, Melissa Anastasakis, Kelley McCarten and Emily Smith.

Skylar Barthelmes was the top thrower for the Phoenix in the hammer throw with a mark of 47.74m and was 17th overall. She also had a heave of 40.13m in the javelin throw, finishing 12th overall.

On Deck

Elon is set to host its annual home meet, the Phoenix Invitational, next Saturday, April 6, at the Jerry and Jeanne Robertson Track and Field Complex.