Eloon Track and Field Completes Day One at Raleigh Relays

RALEIGH, N.C. – Senior Coralea Geranotis set a new personal-record in the 10,000-meters as the Elon University women’s track and field team competed on the first day at the Raleigh Relays on Friday, March 29, at the Paul Derr Track and Field facility at NC State.

RESULTS

Geraniotis clocked a time of 35:17.85 in the 10,000-meters for the Phoenix. In the 1,500-meters, Melissa Anastasakis led Elon with a time of 4:27.21 while Natacha Savioz (4:35.82), Chelsea Smith (4:37.49) and Paige King (4:43.60) also competed in the race.

Lauren Brzozowski garnered a top-five finish in the 400-meters with a time of 55.59. Katie Arbogast was 10th overall with a time of 56.03. Hannah Preeo ran a time of 17:49.81 in the 5,000-meters.

Moira O’Malley was eighth in the high jump with a cleared height of 1.60m. Alex Tudor was the top finisher for Elon in the long jump with her mark of 5.51m. Kathleen Collins was 13th overall in the discus throw with a heave of 44.90m.

On Deck

The second and final day of the Raleigh Relays concludes tomorrow, March 30, with events slated to start at 9:30 a.m.