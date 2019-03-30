Former Voice of the UNCG Spartans, the Greensboro Coliseum, the Greensboro Bats and Radio Voice on WMAG 99.5 and Oldies 93.1, Gary “The Boss” Ross has died

He was all over the radio dial at WMAG 99.5, Oldies 93.1, Hitz 94.1 in Lexington, plus he was the Public Address announcer for UNCG Spartans basketball, he did PA work for the Greensboro Coliseum, and he was the radio play-by-play voice for the Greensboro Bats baseball team for a period of time, the main man, Gary “The Boss” Ross has died…

Gary had that great booming voice and worked with a lot of local radio names like Bill Flynn, Rod Davis, Jim Scott, Gary “Boomer” Voncannon, Charlie Brown, Larry Dunlap, Johnny Phelps, John Horshok, John Frey, and many more….(Horshok and Frey were with the Greensboro Bats, but they got Gary into announcing Bats baseball on the radio….Gary also did some PA work for the Bats.)

Gary did baseball work for KMOX and the St. Louis Cardinals back in his early days in radio, and you always would hear him doing those commercials for Bruce Hayes and Hayes Jewelers in Lexington, you know, “The King of Diamonds”, Bruce Hayes…

Gary “The Boss” Ross was on the local scene for radio and announcing for many years….The Triad fell in love with that Gary “The Boss” Ross voice and he could be heard everywhere all over the Triad…If they had a ‘Triad Radio Hall of Fame’, Gary “The Boss” Ross, would be right there in the middle of it…

He was that strong, he was the Main Man, when it came to Triad radio voices…Some went as far to call him “The Voice”, and it probably fit and you can probably tell that all of us here, at GreensboroSports.com and GreensboroSports Radio, we had the utmost respect for Gary….

He will be missed and we will have more details coming up, but for now “The Voice” has been silenced and we will miss seeing Gary “The Boss” Ross over at the Greensboro Coliseum every December, for the HAECO Basketball Tournament…

Thank for your time in the Triad Gary and you will be missed…

RIP, Gary “The Boss” Ross….His passing coming March 30, 2019…Not sure of the age, but we are hearing and guessing Gary was somewhere around 65 years old…Thanks again Gary, for your service to the Triad…