Greensboro College Baseball Thumps Brevard 14-4 In Series Opener

Baseball Thumps Brevard 14-4 In Series Opener

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

BREVARD, N.C. – The Greensboro College baseball team thumped the Tornados of Brevard College in the opening game of a three-game USA South Athletic Conference series Friday 14-4.

Greensboro took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Scotty McGuire single to right field before Hunter Curtis plated Tyler Price and Jacob Rodriguez with a single in the second inning to extend the Greensboro lead to 3-0.

With the Pride leading 3-0, Blake Bond tallied his first RBI of the day with a single to center field to make the score 4-0 before Brevard struck for four runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game.

In the sixth, Greensboro loaded the bases with no outs before Curtis was hit on the first pitch of his at bat to regain a one-run lead.

However, the Pride was not done in the inning as Lincoln Hewett hit a two RBI single up the middle before Curtis stole home later in the inning to make the score 7-4.

Following the stolen base, Tim Osborne plated McGuire and Hewett with a single to center field to make the score 10-4 before scoring on a Bond infield single.

Greensboro held on to the seven-run lead before Bond tallied an inside the park home run, while scoring Osborne, to extend the lead to 13-4.

The Pride then got their final run of the contest in the ninth on a triple down the right field line by Hewett.

Bond finished with a game-high four hits, while Osborne collected three hits in five trips to the plate. Price, Curtis, Hewett, and McGuire had two hits each.

Will Hicks pitched a complete game and earned the win on the mound after striking out five batters.

The Pride and the Tornados will close out the three-game series Saturday with a doubleheader.