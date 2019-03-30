HPU Men’s Track & Field Panther Relays Open Trip to Raleigh With A Win In The SMR

RALEIGH, N.C. – High Point University men’s track and field picked up an event win in the 1600m sprint medley this Friday, as the Panthers returned to competition at this year’s Raleigh Relays.

With just 24 HPU athletes competing at the NC State-hosted meet this weekend, five Panther men competed individually on day one, starting with a pair of personal records for Daniel Bogle and Levi Williams in the 100m dash. Bogle crossed the finish line 10th overall with a time of 10.69, followed by Williams, who clocked in at career best 11.17.

Pole vaulters Carter Clasper and Zane Griffith represented the Purple & White in the field, with Clasper tying the Big South Field Athlete of the Week performance he set the previous week, at 4.76m. The junior came in ninth overall in the pole vault invite, while Griffith claimed 12th in the B group at 4.42m.

The story of the day would ultimately be in the sprint medley, where the Panthers beat the rest of the field by nearly three seconds, in a blazing 3:22.78. The combination of Paul Gore, Bogle, Pablo Romero and Siro Pina Cardona finished just ahead of Michigan State and triad-rival Wake Forest, on the way to outpacing three power-five sides in all.

COMING UP NEXT

The Panthers prepare for the second and final day of the Raleigh Relays this Saturday, with Britton Mann, Rob Greer and Josh Brown opening Saturday in the javelin at 10:30 AM.

Top Performers

1600m SMR

1. Gore/Bogle/Romero/Cardona (3:22.78)

Pole Vault

9. Carter Clasper (4.76m)

100m

10. Daniel Bogle (10.69) – PR

36. Levi Williams (11.17)