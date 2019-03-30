N.C. State Women facing Iowa today at the Greensboro Coliseum:Another Homecoming for Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS)

Final:Iowa 79, N.C. State 61….Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) with 14 points/11 rebounds for N.C. State…

++++++++++Halftime:Iowa 37, N.C. State 24…++++++++++

**********Last check on the score, Iowa was up 32-20, with 2:59 remaining in the second quarter…..**********

from www.gopack.com:

WOLFPACK IN GREENSBORO

NC State is no stranger to playing games in Greensboro. The Wolfpack is 28-18 in 46 total games played in the city.

A FRESHMAN HOMECOMING

Freshman center Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) grew up in Summerfield, N.C., just minutes north of Greensboro. In her return home for the ACC tournament, she averaged 21.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 16-of-25 (.640) from the field en route to earning ACC Women’s Basketball All-Tournament First Team honors.

NC STATE FRESHMAN RECORDS – FG PERCENTAGE

1. Peace Shepard (1993-94) … 37-54 (.712)

2. Chasity Melvin (1994-95) … 208-345 (.603)

3. Elissa Cunane (2018-19) … 156-276 (.565)

4. Kaayla Chones (1999-2000) … 129-229 (.563)

NC STATE FRESHMAN RECORDS – TOTAL POINTS

1. Chasity Melvin (1994-95) … 508

2. Cristy Earnhardt (1975-76) … 455

3. Elissa Cunane (2018-19) … 450

4. Genia Beasley (1976-77) … 421

5. Jennifer Howard (1993-94) … 404

6. Katie Smrcka-Duffy (1996-97) … 401

7. Trudi Lacey (1977-78) … 399

RALEIGH – For the second consecutive season and the 13th time in program history, the 10th-ranked and third-seeded NC State women’s basketball team (28-5) prepares to participate in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack will take on eighth-ranked and second-seeded Iowa (28-6) Saturday morning in Greensboro for the right to advance to the Elite 8. Tip-off from the Greensboro Coliseum is scheduled for 11:30 am with live national television coverage provided by ESPN, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN app.

SCOUTING THE HAWKEYES (28-6. RPI: 7. SOS: 8.)

-Won the 2019 B1G Tournament championship with a 90-76 victory over Maryland in the title game.

-Outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

-Shooting just over 12 percent higher than their opponents (.520 to .399).

-Led by ESPNW National Player of the Year Megan Gustafson, who averages 28.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per game while shooting 393-of-561 (.701) from the field.

-Rank 1st nationally in team FG percentage (.520).

-2nd in assists per game (21.7).

-4th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.57).

-13th in FT percentage (.773).

-Individually, Gustafson ranks 1st nationally in total points (951), FG percentage (.701), FG made (393), double-doubles (32), and points per game (28.0).

TRIPLE DOUBLE-DOUBLES

Kiara Leslie (26 points and 10 rebounds), Elissa Cunane (13 points and 15 rebounds), and DD Rogers (11 points and 11 rebounds) all registered double-doubles in NC State’s second-round win over #17 Kentucky.

WES MOORE IS A WINNER

In his sixth season at NC State, head coach Wes Moore is leading the Wolfpack to an average of 23.3 wins per season overall and 10.5 per year in ACC play.