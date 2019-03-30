No. 14 High Point MLAX Defeats Furman, 17-10

• Redshirt senior Chris Young led the Panthers with five goals.

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University men’s lacrosse team defeated Furman, 17-10, Saturday (March 30) at Vert Stadium.

High Point (8-2, 2-1) out-shot Furman (2-8, 0-3) 47-37. The Panthers grabbed 36 ground balls and went 19-21 on clears and 17-30 on face-offs, while the Paladins had 31 ground balls and posted a 19-21 record on clears and 13-30 record on face-offs.

“I think this week we really got back to the beginnings,” HPU head coach Jon Torpey said. “We did a lot of fundamental work. Our guys played fast and we really focused less on our opponent and more on our improvement. I thought the guys did a really good job of executing our game plan, staying with the script and being able to still continue to attack in the gray areas, which we seem to do a pretty good job of.”

Sophomore Asher Nolting led HPU with six points (three goals, three assists), while redshirt senior Chris Young led the team with five goals. Senior Tim Troutner led the Purple & White in the cage with 14 saves, while junior Davis Sampere was the leader at the face-off ‘X’ with a 10-20 record.

The Paladins scored first then Panthers scored four goals to take a 4-1 lead with two coming from sophomore Koby Russell and one from Nolting and Young. Furman scored before the end of the first and HPU took a 4-2 lead after the first quarter.

Junior Ben Baker scored with 12:23 left in the second quarter to extend the lead to 5-2. Nolting scored his second goal while the Panthers were a man up to put the Purple & White up 6-2. Nolting secured the hat trick with an assist from sophomore Colin Clothier to give the Panthers a 7-2 lead. Furman added a goal, but freshman Hunter Vines responded with an assist from Baker to extend the HPU lead to 8-3.

The Panthers were 12-12 on clears and put 13 shots on goal, while the Paladins went 11-14 on clears and had 11 shots on goal in the first half.

Furman opened the third quarter with a goal, but HPU responded with five unanswered. Young scored three, while Vines and sophomore Tyler Stinson added one each for HPU during the run. High Point led 13-6 after the third. Nolting had two assists and Russell logged one assist in the third. Young, freshman Joel Scerbo and sophomores Sean Coughlin and Matt Sellers scored, while Baker, senior Jake Schleepy and freshman Adam Ritter recorded assists in the fourth quarter for the Panthers.

Young and Troutner led High Point with five ground balls each, while Troutner caused a team-high two turnovers.

Up next, the Panthers will host Air Force on Saturday, April 6, at Vert Stadium. The opening face-off is set for 12 p.m.