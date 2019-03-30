The 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Grasshoppers Baseball Tournament coming to First National Bank Field on April 24

The Farm Bureau Insurance/Grasshoppers High School Baseball Tournament is returning to First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday April 24….

The 2019 edition of this tournament will feature eight solid baseball teams and Day One action, on the 24th, will start out with Wesleyan Christian Academy vs. Watauga at 11am…

Game Two on Day One has Western Alamance vs. High Point Central at 1:30pm…Game Three goes off at 4pm and that will showcase Southeast Guilford vs. Western Guilford, and then the final game of Day One will be the Grimsley Whirlies vs. the Rockingham County Cougars, at 6:30pm….

Teams current records as of March 29, 2019…

Rockingham County(10-1)

Western Guilford(10-1)

Western Alamance(10-3)

Southeast Guilford(9-3)

Watauga(8-4)

Grimsley(7-4)

Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-2)

High Point Central(4-7)

Semifinals will be on Thursday April 25, with the finals of the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Grasshoppers High School Baseball Tournament set for Saturday April 26….

**********Thanks to Farm Bureau Insurance, your Guilford County agent Dale Moser, the Greensboro Grasshoppers and Donald Moore, and the Southeast Guilford Junior Legion Baseball Boosters for their support and efforts that go into this tournament each year…..**********