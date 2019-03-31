College Men’s Lacrosse Final – Hampden-Sydney 23, Guilford 14

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. – John Burke scored four goals and Jake O’Brien added three goals and four assists in Hampden-Sydney College’s 23-14 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse victory over visiting Guilford College Saturday.

The Tigers (7-3, 2-1 ODAC) tallied 20 or more goals for the third time in four games and unleashed 63 shots in the contest. Hampden-Sydney had a 21-8 lead after three quarters.

Zach Berkowitz scored midway through the first quarter to get Guilford (5-6, 0-5 ODAC) within 3-2, but the hosts reeled off six straight scores to secure a 9-2 advantage. Burke dent the twine twice in the spurt, which helped Hampden-Sydney to a 12-5 halftime lead.

The Tigers opened the second half with another 6-0 run that included three man-up scores within a 38-second span. Seamus Byrne added a fourth extra-man tally with 6:17 left in the third quarter, which opened a 20-6 margin, Hampden-Sydney’s largest.

Fourteen different Tigers tallied in the win, including Jack Hayden, Jared Medwar, Charlie Doetzer, and George Marshall, who each scored twice. Jake Brummett helped Hampden-Sydney to a 28-11 edge in face-offs by winning 15-of-20 draws and collecting a game-high eight ground balls. Nick Arcuri tended the cage into the third quarter and made six of the Tigers’ 12 saves in over 35 minutes.

Brennan Sweeney’s five points on three goals and two assists paced the Quakers’ offense. He also picked up a team-high five ground balls. Derek Zacatenco also had three goals. Guilford’s Connor Sweeney added two scores and two assists. Berkowitz tallied twice and had one helper. Goalie Jack Rogers made 10 saves and four ground balls in 45 minutes in goal.

Coach Mark Crisco’s Quakers host Greensboro College Wednesday (4/3) at 7:00 p.m.