High Point Women’s Golf in Fourth after First Day of Strutter Gus Invitational

STATESBORO, Ga. — The High Point University women’s golf team finished the first day of the Strutter Gus Invitational in fourth Sunday (March 31) at the Georgia Southern Golf Course (Par 72 – 6,067 yards) in Statesboro, Ga.

The Panthers turned in rounds of 317 and 309 and are in fourth place at 626. HPU’s eight-stroke improvement from the first to second rounds was the second-best in the field. Georgia Southern leads with a two-round score of 608, while High Point is only three strokes behind Stetson and Boston College, who are tied for second at 623.

“We’ve gotten into a bad habit of digging ourselves a hole early,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “Our execution has got to improve tomorrow, but a good finish is still well within reach if we can commit to our game plan and execute better.”

Freshman Sarah Kahn is in seventh place overall at 153 after improving 11 strokes from a first-round 10-over 82 to a second-round score of 1-under 71. Her second round was her seventh round of par or better this season, tied for the most in single-season school history.

Junior Tonrak Tasaso is a stroke behind at 154 and in a tie for eighth after back-to-back rounds of 5-over 77. Fellow junior Samantha Vodry is in a tie for 16th at 158 after rounds of 6-over 78 and 8-over 80.

Sophomore Vasy Montague is in a tie for 20th after rounds of 8-over and 9-over. Sophomore Caitie Gehlhausen and senior Devi Meyers are in 40th and 41st, respectively.

The third and final round starts with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.