HPU Track & Field Panthers Wrap Up Raleigh Relays

* * * Men’s & Women’s recaps included * * *

HPU Men’s Track: Cardona And Panther Men Wrap Up Raleigh Relays

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sophomore Siro Pina Cardona scores a career mark for the Panthers this Saturday, as High Point University men’s track and field completes its turn at this week’s Raleigh Relays.

Finishing his Saturday performance in a time of 1:50.63, Cardona further improves on his career best, while racing to fourth in a field of 22. Cardona earned the first Big South Athlete of the Week honor of his career for his 800m pace at the VertKlasse (1:51.19) the previous week, while his new benchmark is less than two seconds off a Panther program record.

After setting a new program record in the 1600m on Friday, Pablo Romero, Paul Gore and Daniel Bogle combined with freshman Bobby Dupell III to take a fifth place finish in the 4x400m relay. The four runners combined for a time of 3:17.38 to come in two spots ahead of triad-rival Wake Forest, and fellow Big South members Campbell.

The Purple & White relay squad of Jake Dunn, Anthony Sasso, Patrick Van Der Cruyssen and Brendan McCabe finished the Panthers weekend in Raleigh over in the 4x800m, crossing the finish line in 7:48.97 for 15th overall.

COMING UP NEXT

The Panthers won’t be far from home next week, competing in the Elon Phoenix Invitational for a third consecutive year on Saturday. Pole vaulters Carter Clasper and Nathalie Elliott each set new outdoor personal records at last year’s invite, posting clearances of 4.92m and 4.01m respectively

Top Performers

800m

4. Siro Pina Cardona (1:50.63) – PR

4x400m Relays

5. Romero/Gore/Bogle/Dupell (3:17.38)

4x800m

15. Dunn/Sasso/Van Der Cruyssen/McCabe (7:48.97)

HPU Women’s Track Concludes Raleigh Relays Performance

RALEIGH, N.C. – High Point University women’s track and field put a close to their weekend at NC State this Saturday, competing in five events to finish their time at Raleigh Relays.

After earning Big South Field Athlete of the Week honors on Monday, Nathalie Elliott followed up her performance with a fifth place finish in the pole vault invite on Saturday, while clearing a height of 3.80m. Fellow vaulter Mackenzie Horn posted a Panther-best 3.75m over in the women’s B group, coming in seventh among a field of 25.

Senior Emmy Geis tallied the top performance for the Panthers over in the 400m hurdles, clocking in at 1:02.95, while freshman Taylor Arthur set a new personal record, with her pace of 1:04.36. Arthur’s day wouldn’t end in the hurdles however, as the first-year Panther accompanied teammates Nyile Facey, Keaton Case and Leah Bolden for the 4x400m relay.

The group claimed a 12th place finish with their final time of 3:51.41, while Case posted an impressive 2:10.99 in the 800m earlier in the afternoon.

COMING UP NEXT

Top Performers

Pole Vault Invite

5. Nathalie Elliott (3.80m)

Pole Vault

7. Mackenzie Horn (3.75m)

4x400m Relay

12. Arthur/Facey/Case/Bolden (3:51.41)

800m

16. Keaton Case (2:10.99)

400m Hurdles

16. Emmy Geis (1:02.95)

27. Taylor Arthur (1:04.36) – PR