Larry McMillian(Dudley HS) headed to Guilford College for baseball

from Larry McMillian on Twitter and Larry was 3-4 for his Dudley Panthers vs. Western Guilford this past Friday night, and looks like he could be another Dudley Panther that could help the Guilford College Quakers baseball team….Guilford with former Dudley Panther, Ellis Stokes holding down the second base bag for Guilford already, and now another Dudley Panther on the way to Guilford College, on West Friendly Avenue, at New Garden Road….Great win by the way for the Quakers’ softball team Saturday afternoon, down 9-8 going to the bottom of the 7th, in Game Two of Doubleheader and they came back with two runs in the bottom of the 7th, to win at home on Serendipity Weekend, 10-9, over Randolph-Macon….

Here’s the word on Larry McMillian, from Dudley High School heading to Guilford College and coming in from Twitter…..

Larry McMillian

?@Snyped4

Glory to God! I’m blessed to say that I will be continue my career as a student-athlete at @GuilfordCollege #goquakers…