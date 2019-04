Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 4/1-4/6/19:Baseball Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday/Softball Wednesday and Friday/Girls Soccer Monday and Wednesday

Monday, April 01

4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Starmount/ vs. Greensboro Grimsley (Other) Away

4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Grimsley High School Away

5:30 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Away

Tuesday, April 02

4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Ben L. Smith High School Home

5:00PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School Away

6:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School Home

6:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School Away

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Southeast Guilford High School Home

Wednesday, April 03

4:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf @ Winding Creek/ vs. Glenn (Other) Away

4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track @ NW Guilford/(Ragsdale/Grimsley) (Other) Away

5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Walter M. Williams High School Home

5:30 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Southwest Guilford High School Home

6:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Walter M. Williams High School Away

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball OPEN DATE Oak Ridge Home

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Southwest Guilford High School Home

Thursday, April 04

4:30 PM Boys Varsity Tennis Glenn High School Home

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Northwest Guilford High School Home

Friday, April 05

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Northwest Guilford High School Home

6:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Page High School Home

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School Away

7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball High Point Central High School Home

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Northwest Guilford High School Away

Saturday, April 06

12:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Reagan High School Home