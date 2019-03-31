Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 4/1-4/6/19:Baseball Wednesday, Friday and Saturday/Softball Monday, Wednesday and Friday
04/01/19 Monday Golf V Men’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference @ Eastern
04/01/19 Monday Tennis V Men’s H 4:30 PM Southern Guilford SE Tennis Courts
04/01/19 Monday Softball V Women’s H 5:00 PM Wheatmore High School SE Softball Field
04/01/19 Monday Soccer V Women’s H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Soccer Facility
04/01/19 Monday Lacrosse V Men’s H 6:00 PM Weslyan SEHS Stadium
04/02/19 Tuesday Tennis V Men’s A 4:30 PM Western Guilford
04/02/19 Tuesday Track V Men & Women’s A 4:30 PM Southern Alamance Tri-Meet SE, EG @ SA
04/02/19 Tuesday Soccer V Women’s H 6:00 PM Eastern Randolph SE Soccer Facility
04/02/19 Tuesday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford
04/02/19 Tuesday Lacrosse V Women’s A 6:00 PM Ragsdale
04/03/19 Wednesday Tennis V Men’s A 4:30 PM Burlington Williams
04/03/19 Wednesday Baseball JV Men’s H 4:30PM Davie County SE Baseball Field
04/03/19 Wednesday Soccer JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Asheboro
04/03/19 Wednesday Softball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Eastern Randolph
04/03/19 Wednesday Soccer V Women’s H 6:30 PM Asheboro SE Soccer Facility
04/03/19 Wednesday Baseball V Men’s H 7:00 PM Davie County SE Baseball Field
04/03/19 Wednesday Softball V Women’s A 7:00 PM Eastern Randolph
04/05/19 Friday Baseball JV Men’s A 4:30PM Southern Alamance
04/05/19 Friday Softball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Southern Alamance SE Softball Field
04/05/19 Friday Lacrosse JV Women’s A 5:30 PM Northern Guilford High School
04/05/19 Friday Lacrosse V Men’s H 6:00 PM Northern Guilford High School SEHS Stadium
04/05/19 Friday Softball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southern Alamance
04/05/19 Friday Baseball V Men’s A 7:00 PM Southern Alamance
04/05/19 Friday Lacrosse V Women’s A 7:00 PM Northern Guilford High School
04/06/19 Saturday Track V Men & Women’s A 9:00 AM TBA Pepsi Invitational
04/06/19 Saturday Baseball JV Men’s H 12:00 PM Richmond County SE Baseball Field
04/06/19 Saturday Baseball V Men’s H 3:00 PM Richmond County SE Baseball Field
