College Men’s Tennis Final – Guilford 5, Randolph-Macon 4
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Joe Horne rallied for a three-set win at third singles to clinch Guilford College’s 5-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tennis win over visiting Randolph-Macon College Monday.
The Quakers improved to 5-4 with the win, 4-2 in the ODAC. Randolph-Macon is 2-2 (2-2 ODAC).
Guilford’s Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory helped the hosts to an early 2-1 lead thanks to an 8-5 victory over Grant Sarver and Ryan Aud in the first-doubles match. Horne and Jay Montague collected the Quakers’ first point with an 8-1 triumph over Jacob Haines and Shane Berry in the second-doubles match. Alex Hein and Erik Moulton got the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard with an 8-2 third-doubles win over Tim Thompson and Kai Glass.
Gregory and Montague gave Guilford four points with straight-set wins at second and fourth singles, respectively, before Randolph-Macon rallied. Sarver outscored Robb, 6-4, 6-3, in an entertaining singles contest and Aud pulled out a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 win over Thompson at fifth singles that made it a one-point match with two to play. When Moulton dispatched of Glass in the sixth-singles contest, 6-1, 6-2, all attention turned to the far court where Horne and Hein were locked in a tight match.
Hein pulled out a 7-5 win in the first set, but Horne answered with a 6-1 triumph in the second. With both students wearing down from the lengthy match, Horne used a strong serve and aggressive groundstrokes to take the third set, 6-0, and clinch the win.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers are back in action Wednesday (4/3) versus the University of Lynchburg in a 2:00 p.m. home match.
Tennis Match Results
Randolph-Macon vs Guilford
Apr 01, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.
(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)
Guilford 5, Randolph-Macon 4
Singles competition
1. Grant Sarver (RMC) def. Mason Robb (GC) 6-4, 6-3
2. Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Jacob Haines (RMC) 6-0, 6-3
3. Joe Horne (GC) def. Alex Hein (RMC) 5-7, 6-1, 6-0
4. Jay Montague (GC) def. Shane Berry (RMC) 6-0, 6-3
5. Ryan Aud (RMC) def. Tim Thompson (GC) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2
6. Erik Moulton (RMC) def. Logan Glass (GC) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles competition
1. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Grant Sarver/Ryan Aud (RMC) 8-5
2. Joe Horne/Jay Montague (GC) def. Jacob Haines/Shane Berry (RMC) 8-1
3. Alex Hein/Erik Moulton (RMC) def. Tim Thompson/Logan Glass (GC) 8-2
Match Notes:
Randolph-Macon 2-2, 2-2 ODAC
Guilford 5-4, 4-2 ODAC
Old Dominion Athletic Conference match
T-3:30
A-50
