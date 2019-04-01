Elon Baseball Sweeps JMU With 8-3 Win Sunday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball hit a season-high three home runs as the Phoenix (16-12, 5-1 CAA) swept James Madison with an 8-3 series finale win Sunday, March 31 at Latham Park.

Jared Wetherbee set season highs with nine strikeouts through 7.0 innings of work. The sophomore left-hander allowed three runs on six hits and a walk. He improves to 2-3 on the season with the decision. Brandon Justice didn’t allow anyone to reach as he retired all six batters he faced and fanned two.

At the plate, Joe Satterfield had a big day as he finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three runs scored, an RBI, and a walk. Ty Adcock went 2-for-4 with a long ball, a run, and three RBIs. Adam Spurlin had Elon’s other dinger as the junior batted 2-for-3, scored twice, drove in a run, walked, and stole a base. Cam Devanney also recorded a multi-hit performance at the plate, hitting 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

How It Happened: With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Satterfield doubled to center and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Devanney then helped him cross the final 90 feet with a single down the right-field line. Elon later added to its total with a run in the third as Satterfield homered to left field.

The Dukes (18-11, 2-4) pulled even with a pair of runs in the fourth. After a single up the middle, Elon was able to retire the next two batters. However, JMU’s David Willis tied the score with one swing of the bat. The Phoenix responded with a two-run bottom half of the frame. Adcock skied a 3-1 offering well over the wall in left to put Elon back on top. Spurlin would then walk, steal second, and come around on an Anthony Galason hit to the gap in right.

Elon created some separation with a three-spot in the fifth. Adock doubled down the left-field line with the bases juiced to plate two. Jack Roberts drew a walk to run the bases full again, and Tyler Stanley found a hole through the left side of JMU’s defense to bring in another run.

Both teams homered in the seventh. Leading off for the Dukes, Willis smacked a 3-2 pitch to left center for his second homer of the game. Spurlin answered in the home half of the inning, touching them all with another shot to left center. Justice entered the game in the top of the eighth and snuffed out any hopes of a comeback.

Notes: With the series sweep, Elon sits atop the league standings. William & Mary, Charleston, and Northeastern each have a 4-2 mark in conference play…With its three home runs, the Phoenix is now tied atop the CAA standings with 20. Three players have at least four…Elon starters pitched a combined 23.0 innings in the series…The sweep marks the third in the all-time series versus the Dukes. Elon swept the purple and gold in 2015 and 2017. All three sweeps have been played at Latham Park…The Phoenix now holds a 14-3 advantage when playing JMU…Galason has now reached in 26 consecutive games and Satterfield 23.

On Deck: Elon is back at Latham Park this Tuesday, April 2 as the Phoenix hosts Liberty for a 6 p.m. game.