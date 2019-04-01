Elon Softball’s Barker Named CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – For the second time this season, Abby Barker of the Elon University softball team garnered league weekly accolades as the redshirt junior was named the CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week on Monday, April 1.

The Granville, Ohio, native helped the Phoenix earn a series win over UNCW with her performance in the circle against the Seahawks this past weekend. Barker recorded a 0.00 ERA in 14.0 innings while going 2-0 against the Seahawks including a pair of complete-game one-hitters in both of her appearances.

Barker shared the league’s weekly honor with James Madison’s Megan Good. She was also named the CAA Pitcher of the Week on March 5.

The Phoenix travels to College of Charleston for its second CAA road series this weekend, April 6-7.