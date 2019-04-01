High Point Pony League Baseball Registrations

High Point Pony is looking for 13 & 14 year old baseball players, middle school, JV or whatever your background.

Your playing age is your age on August 30th.

The Pony division will not interfere with your school ball or travel ball schedules.

We host the Pony East Zone Championship, we win 3 games and we go to the Pony World Series, but time is quickly running out for your opportunity to play in the Pony World Series. Sign up by April 5th to play in our pony division (13/14 yr olds) and you’re eligible to tryout for our all star team.

No conflicts with school ball, games start after school season ends.

**********Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Register Today at www.highpointpony.com.**********