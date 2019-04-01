HPU Women’s Golf Panthers Finish Fifth at Strutter Gus Invitational

STATESBORO, Ga. — The High Point University women’s golf team finished fifth at the Strutter Gus Invitational Monday at the Georgia Southern Golf Course (Par 72 – 6,067 yards).

The Panthers finished in fifth place, their seventh top-5 finish of the season, after shooting 324 to finish at 950, three strokes out of third place. Georgia Southern won on its home course with a total score of 911.

“We didn’t get the final round boost we were looking for, to say the least,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “This was a course that will easily expose your weaknesses and during a tough stretch these past events, that’s not the type of course that’s easy to go up against when you don’t have your best game. We’re excited to get to The Patriot where we have some great memories and a higher comfort level, but we’ve clearly got some things to work on this coming week.”

Freshman Sarah Kahn moved up a few places to finish at 227 in a tie for fourth overall. She had a 2-over 74 in the final round.

Sophomores Vasy Montague and Caitie Gehlhausen each shot 11-over, while juniors Tonrak Tasaso and Samantha Vodry finished with a 12-over and a 13-over round, respectively. Tasaso finished in a tie for 17th, while Vodry was tied for 21st.

Montague finished a stroke behind Vodry and placed 24th, while Gehlhausen was 38th. Senior Devi Meyers, playing as an individual, finished in a tie for 40th.

Up next, the Panthers will play at The Patriot in Ninety-Six, S.C., for the Big South Championship April 12-14.