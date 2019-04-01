Kaitlin McGoogan(Ragsdale HS) takes NC All-Time #1 spot in the Hammer Throw

Ragsdale High School senior Kaitlin McGoogan sets new North Carolina All-Time Hammer Record with a throw of 156’-9”. McGoogan shattered her previous personal best 133’-4”. This throw places her 3rd in the US….Kaitlin McGoogan bested her previous PR by 20 feet in the hammer throw…

**********HAMMER (4 Kg)

Kaitlin McGoogan Jamestown Ragsdale 156-9 2019 VertKlasse, High Point 3/23

**********