Kaitlin McGoogan(Ragsdale HS) takes NC All-Time #1 spot in the Hammer Throw
Ragsdale High School senior Kaitlin McGoogan sets new North Carolina All-Time Hammer Record with a throw of 156’-9”. McGoogan shattered her previous personal best 133’-4”. This throw places her 3rd in the US….Kaitlin McGoogan bested her previous PR by 20 feet in the hammer throw…
**********HAMMER (4 Kg)
Kaitlin McGoogan Jamestown Ragsdale 156-9 2019 VertKlasse, High Point 3/23
