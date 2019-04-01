Kernodle Cougars top Northern Guilford to improve to (6-0) on the season:Dilday and Boris among team leaders for KMS over NGMS

Kernodle Middle School defeated Northern Guilford Middle today/Monday, 4-1….

Brayden Dilday pitched a 7-inning complete game with 10 strikeouts and 0 walks. Sylas Boris led Kernodle at the plate with 2 hits, 1 run, and 1 RBI. Dilday also scored 2 runs.

******Kernodle now 6-0 on the season.******

++++++Coach Allan Boyd has his boys playing like the “Boys of Summer” in what feels like the “Dead of Winter” out there today…Good Job Cougars….++++++