NCHSAA announces 31 students selected as NC Farm Bureau “Heart of a Champion” Award winners for 2018-19:Anna Horne and Thay Htaw from High Point Central HS have made the list

Anna Horne and Thay Htaw from High Point Central High School have made the list, as those with the “Heart of a Champion”, from the NCHSAA/North Carolina High School Athletic Association……

Coming in from www.nchsaa.org….

CHAPEL HILL—A total of 31 student-athletes from North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools will be honored for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of the “Heart of a Champion” Award recognition on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. The students will be honored Saturday, April 13, 2019 at a luncheon at the Sheraton -Chapel Hill Hotel. The award and luncheon are sponsored by NC Farm Bureau. Mark Dreibelbis, NCHSAA Associate Commissioner, and Director of Student Programs and Sports, Chiquana Dancy, administer the program.

Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2018-19 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.

The students filled out an application questionnaire and then a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, also provided an evaluation.

“We are thankful for the North Carolina Farm Bureau’s continued partnership with us as we highlight students who exhibit outstanding sportsmanship and character,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “We are honored to pause and recognize this group of 31 student athletes that have consistently demonstrated the values and traits that we hope all student athletes learn through our programs. This group of award winners are to be commended for their commitment to excellence in sportsmanship and citizenship.”

This year’s North Carolina Farm Bureau “Heart of a Champion” Award recipients are:

Meredith Anderson from Enka, nominated by Brian Carver

Chloe Arnette from Cape Fear, nominated by Matthew McLean

Sydney Beckwith from Hoggard, nominated by Kristi Tinnes-Brown

Olivia Bennett from East Rutherford, nominated by Neil Van Dyke

Kate Burgess from Orange, nominated by B.J. Condron

Luke Clayton from Person, nominated by Jeremy Clayton

Mattie Cothren from North Wilkes, nominated by Michael Greene

Aryana Daye from Person, nominated by Jeremy Clayton

Imajae Dodd from Greene Central, nominated by David Bryant

Abigail Furman from C.E. Jordan, nominated by Shelba Levins

Jhasi Gilliam from John A. Holmes, nominated by Wes Mattera

Madison Goforth from North Wilkes, nominated by Michael Greene

Amy Herfurth from Hickory, nominated by David Craft

Morgan Hill from R-S Central, nominated by Chris Long

Earl Horan from Gray’s Creek, nominated by Bryan Esterly

**********Anna Horne from High Point Central, nominated by Daniel Villa**********

**********Thay Htaw from High Point Central, nominated by Daniel Villa**********

Austin Hunt from Cape Fear, nominated by Matthew McLean

Abigail Korenek from Dixon, nominated by Brandon Ball

Norah Massey from Bartlett Yancey, nominated by Lynn Massey

Kaitlyn Messer from Clyde A. Erwin, nominated by Barry Owens

Ben Miller from C.E. Jordan, nominated by Aaron Brown

Ryan Nance from Hickory, nominated by David Craft

Chloe Patterson from West Rowan, nominated by Todd Bell

Imani Patterson from Red Springs, nominated by Callie Smith

Morgan Pressley from Knightdale, nominated by Alex Von Hoene

Wes Privott from John A. Holmes, nominated by Wes Mattera

Jasahn Rankin from Reidsville, nominated by Jimmy Teague

Allison Wade from Greene Central, nominated by Kenneth Wooten

Kendrick Weaver from Clyde A. Erwin, nominated by Barry Owens

Jack Wilton from Sun Valley, nominated by Michael Harvey