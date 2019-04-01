UNC suspends women’s basketball staff including head coach Sylvia Hatchell:Entire program now under review

The University of North Carolina women’s basketball staff, including head coach Sylvia Hatchell, has been suspended….The entire women’s basketball program is now under review….This all happened today and the program has been basically shut down until further notice…

Coach Hatchell comments on this matter:

“I’ve had the privilege of coaching more than 200 young women during my 44 years in basketball. My goal has always been to help them become the very best people they can be, on the basketball court and in life,” she wrote.

CLICK HERE to read more and to catch a video report…….