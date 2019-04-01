Update on Ragsdale Tigers’ Track Team with Regional Qualifiers/Rasdale Wrestlers put on a show at Virginia Beach Nationals, where Dylan Cook earns All-American honors

Courtesy of Brian Herndon, Ragsdale High School Athletic Director…..

TIGER TRACK CLAIMS IMPRESSIVE CONFERENCE VICTORY

Congratulations to our Ragsdale Tiger Women’s and Men’s Track teams on last week’s Metro 4A Conference victory on the road at Page High School. Our Tigers were victorious over the Page Pirates, and the Vikings of Northwest Guilford. Congratulations to Ragsdale Tiger Track!

Below is our list of Tiger Track Athletes who qualified for Regionals at last week’s meet at Page:

Chandler Ward – Pole Vault

Cory Cardona – 100m 10.8

Bryce Anthony – 110/300 hurdles

Destiny Wallace – 100m

Kaitlin McGoogan – Shot Put

Rahiem Kirkman – long Jump

*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************

TIGER WRESTLING STRONG SHOWING AT VIRGINIA BEACH NATIONALS COOK EARNS ALL-AMERICAN HONORS

This past weekend, several Wrestlers from Ragsdale and Jamestown Middle Schools traveled to Virginia Beach for the NHSCA National Championship. This is a country wide tournament. Our wrestler’s battled very hard. Congratulations to Ragsdale Tiger, Dustin Cook on earning All-American honors at 106 in the Junior Division. Cook finished 5th out of 61 wrestlers, and even more impressive was the fact that he lost his first match and battled back to win 5 straight match to get in position to make All-American.