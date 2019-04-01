Working on our High School Baseball and Softball Polls:Here’s what we have for Round One, plus Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford moved to Wednesday)

*****Round One of our Baseball and Softball Polls and here is how it looks for the first Polls of the season….*****

++++++++++Western Guilford(10-9-0) at Southwest Guilford(9-3/6-1) baseball has been Postponed until Wednesday at 7pm, at SWG…Due to the cold temps for Tuesday, WG at SWG will now be played on Wednesday night….++++++++++

Baseball Top Ten in the County:

1)Western Guilford(10-1)

2)Southeast Guilford(9-3)

3)Southwest Guilford(9-3)

4)High Point Christian Academy(9-2)

5)Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-3)

6)Northwest Guilford(9-5)

7)Grimsley(7-4)

8)Northern Guilford(7-3)

9)Page(6-3)

10)Caldwell Academy(4-4)

Softball Top Ten in the County:

1)Northwest Guilford(9-0)

2)Southwest Guilford(8-4)

3)High Point Central(6-4)

4)Page(7-3)

5)Northeast Guilford(6-6)

6)Wesleyan Christian Academy(5-2)

7)Western Guilford(7-5)

8)Eastern Guilford(5-6)

9)Northern Guilford(4-7)

10)Ragsdale(5-6)

Baseball Top Ten in the Area:

1)Ledford(13-0)

2)Randleman(11-0)

3)Rockingham County(10-1)

4)Western Guilford(10-1)

5)Western Alamance(10-3)

6)Southeast Guilford(9-3)

7)Southwest Guilford(9-3)

8)High Point Christian Academy(9-2)

9)Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-3)

10)Northwest Guilford(9-5)