Working on our High School Baseball and Softball Polls:Here’s what we have for Round One, plus Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford moved to Wednesday)
++++++++++Western Guilford(10-9-0) at Southwest Guilford(9-3/6-1) baseball has been Postponed until Wednesday at 7pm, at SWG…Due to the cold temps for Tuesday, WG at SWG will now be played on Wednesday night….++++++++++
Baseball Top Ten in the County:
1)Western Guilford(10-1)
2)Southeast Guilford(9-3)
3)Southwest Guilford(9-3)
4)High Point Christian Academy(9-2)
5)Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-3)
6)Northwest Guilford(9-5)
7)Grimsley(7-4)
8)Northern Guilford(7-3)
9)Page(6-3)
10)Caldwell Academy(4-4)
Softball Top Ten in the County:
1)Northwest Guilford(9-0)
2)Southwest Guilford(8-4)
3)High Point Central(6-4)
4)Page(7-3)
5)Northeast Guilford(6-6)
6)Wesleyan Christian Academy(5-2)
7)Western Guilford(7-5)
8)Eastern Guilford(5-6)
9)Northern Guilford(4-7)
10)Ragsdale(5-6)
Baseball Top Ten in the Area:
1)Ledford(13-0)
2)Randleman(11-0)
3)Rockingham County(10-1)
4)Western Guilford(10-1)
5)Western Alamance(10-3)
6)Southeast Guilford(9-3)
7)Southwest Guilford(9-3)
8)High Point Christian Academy(9-2)
9)Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-3)
10)Northwest Guilford(9-5)
