Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(4/2/19):Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day looks to be Page at Grimsley

Baseball Today/Tonight:

Cornerstone Charter Academy(3-5) at Chatham Central(6-5) 4:30pm

Westchester Country Day(2-1/0-1) at Forsyth Country Day(3-2/2-0) 4:30pm

Providence Grove(7-6/6-2) at High Point Andrews(0-8/0-8) 5pm

High Point Central(4-8/0-4) at Ragsdale(6-7/0-4) 6pm

North Forsyth(5-6/2-4) at Smith(0-9/0-7) 6pm

WS Reagan(9-2/4-0) at East Forsyth(4-8/0-4) 6:30pm

Page(6-3/3-1) at Grimsley(7-4/3-1) 7pm

Northern Guilford(7-3/7-1) at Eastern Alamance(6-5/4-4) 7pm

Southwestern Randolph(9-2/6-1) at Eastern Guilford(4-7/2-5) 7pm

Southern Guilford(2-8/1-5) at Burlington Williams(4-8/2-5) 7pm

Northeast Guilford(2-11/0-8) at Person County(2-10/1-7) 7pm

Caldwell Academy(4-4/1-1) at Greensboro Day School(5-4/1-2) TBA

+++++Western Guilford(10-1/9-0) at Southwest Guilford(9-3/6-1) set now for Wednesday at 7pm+++++

Softball Today/Tonight:

Forsyth Country Day(1-3/1-0) at High Point Christian Academy(2-6/1-1) 5pm

Northwest Guilford(9-0/4-0) at Page(7-3/3-1) 6pm

Western Guilford(8-5/6-3) at Southwest Guilford(8-4/7-0) 6pm

High Point Central(6-4/2-2) at Grimsley(0-8/0-4) 6pm

Northeast Guilford(6-6/2-5) at Person County(6-6/5-3) 6pm

Southern Guilford(2-9/1-5) at Burlington Williams(1-7/0-7) 6pm

North Forsyth(8-4/5-2) at Smith(1-8/0-8) 6pm

WS Parkland(8-2/7-1) at Dudley(2-9/1-6) 6pm

Cornerstone Charter(5-5/2-3) at Chatham Central(6-2/6-0) 6pm

Southwestern Randolph(9-3/6-1) at Eastern Guilford(5-7/4-3) 6:30pm

Northern Guilford(4-7/3-5) at Eastern Alamance(9-1/8-0) 7pm

Triad Math and Science Academy(0-5/0-3) at Bethany Community School(2-1/2-0) TBA