College Men’s Golf News – Guilford Tied for Second at Wynlakes Intercollegiate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Guilford College’s James Mishoe fired a three-under-par 69 to take a one-stroke lead after Monday’s opening round of the 36-hole Wynlakes Intercollegiate. Mishoe’s performance helped the Quakers into a share of second place in the 15-team field playing the par-72, 6,979-yard Wynlakes Black Course at the Wynlakes Golf and Country Club.

Tournament host Huntingdon College ranked second in the current Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Rankings, opened a seven-stroke lead with a first-round 289 (+1). The Quakers, ranked seventh by Golfstat.com, are seven strokes back at 296. Top-rated Emory University also shot 296 Monday and shares second place. Berry College (301) and Carnegie Mellon University (304) round out the top-five teams.

Mishoe bogeyed his first hole of the day, but birdied seven and nine to make the turn at one-under. Bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes put him one-over after 14 holes, but he closed with two birdies, a par, and an eagle (-4) over the final four holes for the day’s finest round. The eagle came on the par-five, 548-yard 16th hole. He leads Webster University’s Will Hocker by one stroke. Huntingdon’s Mark Connelly, Emory’s Eric Yiu, and Guilford’s Louis Lambert each shot 71 (-1) and share third place in the 83-man field.

Guilford’s Lambert had broken par just once in 17 previous rounds this season but delivered his best round of the spring Monday. The sophomore bogeyed the second and third holes but played the rest of the track and three-under par with three birdies and no bogeys. Teammates Josh Hill, Kell Graham, and Zachary Evens each shot 76 Monday.

Coach Adam Crawford’s club tees off at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in the final tournament’s round.