College Women’s Tennis Final – Randolph-Macon 9, Guilford 0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Randolph-Macon College’s women’s tennis team stayed perfect on the season with a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win at Guilford College on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.

The Yellow Jackets, who yielded just one game in nine matches, are 8-0 on the year, 5-0 in the ODAC. Guilford fell to 2-11, 0-9 in the league.

Morgan Fuqua was one of six two-time winners for the Yellow Jackets. She teamed with Stephanie Yeager for an 8-0 win over Guilford’s Mackenzie Calton and Olivia La Ganza at first doubles. Fuqua was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Makayla McLaurin at first singles.

Kristin Dantzler had nearly identical results in her two wins. She teamed with Landon Aud for an 8-0 second-doubles triumph over Guilford’s McLaurin and Alex Giddens. Dantzler yielded a game to La Ganza in the second-singles contest, but still prevailed, 6-1, 6-0.

Coach Kim Kleimeier’s ‘13 Quakers are back in action Saturday (4/6) versus visiting Bridgewater College at 1:00 p.m.

Tennis Match Results

Randolph-Macon vs Guilford

Apr 01, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.

(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)

Randolph-Macon 9, Guilford 0

Singles competition

1. Morgan Fuqua (RMCW) def. Makayla Mclaurin (GCW) 6-0, 6-0

2. Kristin Dantzler (RMCW) def. Olivia La Ganza (GCW) 6-1, 6-0

3. Stephanie Yeager (RMCW) def. Megan Kimpel (GCW) 6-0, 6-0

4. Landon Aud (RMCW) def. Mackenzie Calton (GCW) 6-0, 6-0

5. Isabel Wadsworth (RMCW) def. Dakota Mclean (GCW) 6-0, 6-0

6. Courtney Jenkins (RMCW) def. Jessica Fuentes (GCW) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Stephanie Yeager/Morgan Fuqua (RMCW) def. Mackenzie Calton/Olivia La Ganza (GCW) 8-0

2. Kristin Dantzler/Landon Aud (RMCW) def. Makayla Mclaurin/Alex Giddens (GCW) 8-0

3. Isabel Wadsworth/Courtney Jenkins (RMCW) def. Dakota Mclean/Megan Kimpel (GCW) 8-0

Match Notes:

Randolph-Macon 8-0, 5-0 ODAC

Guilford 2-11, 0-9 ODAC

Old Dominion Athletic Conference match

T-1:25

A-50