College Women’s Tennis Final – Randolph-Macon 9, Guilford 0
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Randolph-Macon College’s women’s tennis team stayed perfect on the season with a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win at Guilford College on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.
The Yellow Jackets, who yielded just one game in nine matches, are 8-0 on the year, 5-0 in the ODAC. Guilford fell to 2-11, 0-9 in the league.
Morgan Fuqua was one of six two-time winners for the Yellow Jackets. She teamed with Stephanie Yeager for an 8-0 win over Guilford’s Mackenzie Calton and Olivia La Ganza at first doubles. Fuqua was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Makayla McLaurin at first singles.
Kristin Dantzler had nearly identical results in her two wins. She teamed with Landon Aud for an 8-0 second-doubles triumph over Guilford’s McLaurin and Alex Giddens. Dantzler yielded a game to La Ganza in the second-singles contest, but still prevailed, 6-1, 6-0.
Coach Kim Kleimeier’s ‘13 Quakers are back in action Saturday (4/6) versus visiting Bridgewater College at 1:00 p.m.
Tennis Match Results
Randolph-Macon vs Guilford
Apr 01, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.
(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)
Randolph-Macon 9, Guilford 0
Singles competition
1. Morgan Fuqua (RMCW) def. Makayla Mclaurin (GCW) 6-0, 6-0
2. Kristin Dantzler (RMCW) def. Olivia La Ganza (GCW) 6-1, 6-0
3. Stephanie Yeager (RMCW) def. Megan Kimpel (GCW) 6-0, 6-0
4. Landon Aud (RMCW) def. Mackenzie Calton (GCW) 6-0, 6-0
5. Isabel Wadsworth (RMCW) def. Dakota Mclean (GCW) 6-0, 6-0
6. Courtney Jenkins (RMCW) def. Jessica Fuentes (GCW) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Stephanie Yeager/Morgan Fuqua (RMCW) def. Mackenzie Calton/Olivia La Ganza (GCW) 8-0
2. Kristin Dantzler/Landon Aud (RMCW) def. Makayla Mclaurin/Alex Giddens (GCW) 8-0
3. Isabel Wadsworth/Courtney Jenkins (RMCW) def. Dakota Mclean/Megan Kimpel (GCW) 8-0
Match Notes:
Randolph-Macon 8-0, 5-0 ODAC
Guilford 2-11, 0-9 ODAC
Old Dominion Athletic Conference match
T-1:25
A-50
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.