Former N.C. State basketball player an All-ACC first-teamer and NBA Champion, named new head boys basketball coach at West Johnston High School

The new boys head basketball coach at West Johnston High School is former N.C. State basketball player Chucky Brown…..

Brown was first-team All-ACC and he was part of an NBA Championship team, while with the Houston Rockets in 1995…Chucky Brown played for 12 different teams while in the NBA and that is a league record, plus he was with the Charlotte Hornets on two different occasions….

In high school Chuck Brown played for North Brunswick High School, in Lealand, North Carolina….Chucky Brown is 51 years old and he was born in New York City, New York…

Clarence “Chucky” Brown Jr. (born February 29, 1968) is a retired American professional basketball player.

A 6’7″ forward from North Carolina State, Brown was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 1989 NBA draft. Brown shares (with Joe Smith, Tony Massenburg and Jim Jackson) the NBA record for the most teams played for during his NBA career — twelve: the Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets (where he became champion in 1994–95), Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings. He retired with 4,125 career points.

In addition to the NBA teams, Brown had stints in the Continental Basketball Association and Italy’s Panna Firenze. He played three games for Panna Firenze in 1992. The CBA saw Brown play for the Grand Rapids Hoops in 1993 and Yakima Sun Kings in 1994 and 1995. He became the second player to earn both an NBA ring and CBA ring in the same season.

Brown served as head coach of the World Basketball Association’s Raleigh Knights during the summer of 2004, then served two seasons as an assistant coach for the Roanoke Dazzle of the NBA Development League. In 2006, Brown was named an assistant coach for the NBDL’s Los Angeles D-Fenders, and was then promoted to head coach for one season. He is currently a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans. Brown currently lives in Cary, North Carolina with his wife and three daughters.

(Brown is now also the head boys basketball coach at West Johnston High School.)