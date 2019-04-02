High Point Men’s Golf Finishes First Day of Wofford Invitational 11th
• Junior Brendan MacDougall finished the first day tied for 33rd.
• Freshmen Brandon Einstein and Adam Hooker posted a team-high seven birdies.
• The Panthers ended the day 11th as a team.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The High Point University men’s golf team finished the first day of the Wofford Invitational at 21-over 597 on Monday, April 1. The Panthers closed the day 11th as a team after the first and second rounds.
Furman leads the field at 15-under 561, while Austin Peay State is second at 6-under 570.
“We just need to finish a round off,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor. “I don’t know if it’s going to be tomorrow, next week, or at conference, but I guarantee you these guys will get it done and once it clicks they will be a tough team to beat.”
Junior Brendan MacDougall led the Panthers in the first two rounds at 3-over 147 to tie for 33rd. He began the day with a score of 3-over 75 in the first round. MacDougall posted an even-par 72 in the second round. The Calgary, Alberta native had four birdies on the day.
Freshman Brandon Einstein closed the day tied for 41st at 5-over 149. He logged an even-par 72 in the first round and a 5-over 77 in the second round. Einstein posted seven birdies on the day.
Junior Alec Weary finished tied for 67th at 10-over 154. Weary posted a score of 5-over 77 in both rounds. Weary recorded five birdies over the two rounds.
Sophomore Ryan McCarthy and freshman Adam Hooker both shot 11-over 155 to finish the day tied for 70th. McCarthy shot 3-over 75 in the first round and logged four birdies on the day. Hooker eagled the par-5 17th hole in his first round and posted a second round score of even-par 72. The Lebanon, Va. native had seven birdies on the day.
The third round will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 2.
