High Point Men’s Golf Finishes Tenth at the Wofford Invitational

• Junior Brendan MacDougall was the top finisher for HPU at 11th with a score of even-par 216.

• The Panthers posted the fourth-best round of the final round with a 4-over 292.

• The Purple & White logged two eagles as a team for the tournament.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The High Point University men’s golf team placed 10th at 25-over 889 at the Wofford Invitational on Tuesday, April 2, at the Country Club of Spartanburg.

As a team, the Panthers shot 4-over 292 in the final round, which was the fourth-lowest round by any team in the final round. Furman won the tournament at 25-under 839, while Austin Peay State was second at 2-over 866.

“I’m very proud of the way the guys played today,” HPU head coach Brady Gregor said. “We went out there, in the toughest conditions, and were able to squeak out a top 10 finish. We were able to climb up the leaderboard in the final round with the fourth-best round of the day. That’s where we expect to be each round. We’ve got one more event to tune up then it is all about conference. Our guys are trying to compete and find their stride and put it all together as whole coming down the home stretch.”

Junior Brendan MacDougall finished tied for 11th at even-par 216 to lead the Panthers for the tournament. He shot the lowest round of the tournament for the HPU at 3-under 69 in the final round. MacDougall logged six birdies in the final round and 10 birdies for the tournament.

“It was great play by Brendan MacDougall to get back in the 60’s,” Gregor said. “He’s been close and knocking on that door so it was great to see him breakthrough and make some putts and get there. Hopefully, we can take this momentum as a team and use that the next rounds coming up.”

Junior Alec Weary placed tied for 49th at 10-over 226. He recorded an even-par 72 in the final round for his best round of the tournament. Weary had four birdies in the final round and nine birdies for the tournament.

Freshman Brandon Einstein ended the tournament tied for 60th at 13-over 226. He recorded seven birdies for the tournament. His lowest round of the tournament came with an even-par 72 in the first round.

Sophomore Ryan McCarthy tied for 63rd at 14-over 230. He was 4-over 76 in the final round with one birdie and an eagle on the par-5 first hole. McCarthy had five birdies on the tournament. McCarthy’s lowest rounds came at 3-over 75 in the first and second rounds.

Freshman Adam Hooker completed the tournament tied for 67th at 15-over 231. He posted a 4-over 76 in the last round. Hooker’s even-par 72 in the second round was his best round of the tournament. He logged one birdie in the final round and eight birdies and one eagle over the three rounds.

The Panthers will be back in action on Saturday-Sunday, April 6-7, at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate. The tournament will be played at the Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis, N.C.