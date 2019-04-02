High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals:Grimsley takes Page 10-6, with Big Nights from Jake Bloss and Paddy McGonigal

More scores on the way……Quite a few of today’s games were moved to Wednesday/Tomorrow…Others later in the week…Page at Grimsley was our Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day and they played…Game temp at the end of the game was 44 degrees…Cool, but tolerable……

Baseball Finals:

Grimsley 10, Page 6

WP:Paddy McGonigal

LP:McKinnon Martinelli

Grimsley(8-4/4-1)…Page(6-4/3-2)

Grimsley with Jake Bloss with a solo Home Run and a two-run Double…Paddy McGonigal had 2-run Triple for the Whiriles….

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Page 3 1 0 1 0 1 0 6 8 2 Grimsley 0 2 0 0 7 1 - 10 7 1

Scoring rundown:Page 3-0 End of 1st Inning…Page 4-2, End of 2nd Inning…Page 4-2, End of 3rd Inning…Page up 5-2, End of 4th Inning…Grimsley moves in front 9-5 end of 5th Inning…Whirlies had a 7-run 5th, highlighted by the Double from Bloss and the Triple off of the bat of McGonigal…Grimsley up 10-6 end of 6th Inning…Grimsley takes the game with a 10-6 Grimsley Whirlie final score….

+++++Northern Guilford at Grimsley tomorrow/Wednesday and Page at Chapel Hill on Wednesday/tomorrow…Grimsley at Page is set for Friday, again at Page High School…They are trying to get the game moved to Thursday, due to rain that might be coming in here, on Friday..+++++

JV Baseball Final:Grimsley 8, Page 7

More Varsity Baseball:

Greensboro Day School 8, Caldwell Academy 5

Has to be considered an upset, as Caldwell only fell to High Point Christian Academy, 1-0, last week….

GDS(6-4/2-2)…CALD(4-5/1-2)