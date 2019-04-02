HPU Baseball Moves UNCG Matchup To Wednesday

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Due to incoming inclement weather, High Point University baseball’s matchup with UNCG has been postponed to Wednesday, with the game rescheduled for the same start time of 6 PM.

Schedule at UNCG

Tuesday, April 2 | Postponed

Wednesday, April 3 | 6 PM | UNCG Baseball Stadium

This is the first time this year that the weather has forced the Panthers to reschedule a midweek contest, as the rain has forced HPU to adjust dates and times on five different weekend series in 2019.

HPU enters the midweek after winning its second straight Big South series this past weekend, taking two of three from a visiting Charleston Southern side. HPU bats collected 38 hits over the course of the series in addition to 14 stolen bases and four home runs. The Panthers have gone 5-2 since March 22nd, and hold a run differential of plus-21 over that span.