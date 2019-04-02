JOHN PARDINI NAMED LADY DYNAMO, WPSL HEAD COACH

The Carolina Dynamo announced today that John Pardini has been named head coach of the WPSL Lady Dynamo franchise now entering our 3rd season. Pardini also serves as the Director of Level One Soccer which includes the girls ECNL programs with the North Carolina Fusion. “I couldn’t be happier to have John as the WPSL Coach. John both works with and develops top level soccer players and people, and his work ethic and preparation is second to none,” says Dynamo GM, Scott Zapko

“I’m very excited about the opportunity and the direction the club is headed. I believe the WPSL team will give our youth players something to aspire to be a part of. I’m also eager to work with and help develop some of the college players within our Triad Community that are looking to enhance their game over the summer,” says Head Coach John Pardini.

John Pardini joined NC Fusion in 2017 and has a combined record of 51-15-13 in ECNL league and event play with all of his teams qualifying for the ECNL Champions League Playoffs the past two seasons. In 2018, John was named as the ECNL Director. Since taking over, the club has seen its record improve to 60-31-19 in League Play, with 3 teams currently qualifying for post-season play. Prior to joining NC Fusion, John spent 5 years at Elon University as an Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator.

A native of Smithtown, N.Y., Pardini was a standout defender on the Fordham University men’s soccer team from 2005-08, earning first-team All-Atlantic 10 Conference honors in 2007 and 2008. A 2008 candidate for the M.A.C. Herman Trophy, Pardini was also a three-time NSCAA All-Mid-Atlantic Region selection and a two-time team MVP. Following a successful collegiate career, Pardini also played professionally for the Long Island Rough Riders of the USL Premier Development League from 2008-10. In 2006, Pardini was also named the Player of the Year for the U-20 Red Bull New York squad.

John currently holds a Master’s Degree in Education from Fordham University. John spent four years working as a High School Social Studies Teacher and Head Varsity Boys Soccer Coach at Western Alamance High School achieving a record of 61-14-10.

The Lady Dynamo compete in the WPSL’s Carolina’s Division North. The Lady Dynamo play eight regular season games, starting in early May. The Lady Dynamo home opener is Saturday, May 18th at 6:00 PM. All home games are played at Macpherson Stadium located at the Bryan Park BB&T Soccer Complex.

About the Carolina Dynamo

Based in Greensboro, the Carolina Dynamo is the oldest minor league soccer team in the nation, entering our 27th season in 2019. The Dynamo is a team of elite college players with professional aspirations. Some 85 players have been selected in the MLS SuperDraft after playing for the Dynamo, with just under 30 former players currently playing professionally here in the U.S.

About the WPSL

WPSL is in its 22nd season and is the largest women’s soccer league in the world with 119 clubs from coast-to-coast. WPSL rosters feature elite collegiate, post-collegiate, international and standout prep student-athletes. Many of the United States’ most accomplished women’s players have played in the WPSL, including household names such as Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Foudy and Brandi Chastain.

Scott Zapko

NC Fusion Triad / Carolina Dynamo

General Manager