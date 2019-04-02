The Alliance of American Football has suspended all operations:The league has ceased all day-to-day operations and has been shut down

**********Former Guilford College Quaker Mike Waddell, the General Manager for the Orlando Apollos, is out of a job, former Duke, Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier is out of a job/out of work, as are hundreds of players, coaches, front office people and many others who were employed by the Alliance of American Football/AAF….

They closed her down today and is she done for good???

Chances are more toward one and done, that’s almost one season and done, more than the possibility of another round of games, for the Alliance of American Football/AAF…

Like the USFL, the XFL, and other upstart leagues before them, the Alliance of American Football/AAF has seen league owner Tom Dundon(Carolina Hurricanes) pull the plug and with the plug, the rug has been swept away from the short-term foot-hold the Alliance of American Football/AAF had on the football fans, following pro football, in the post-NFL season…..*********

from www.espn.com:

**********After eight weeks of games and less than one season into Alliance of American Football’s existence, league owner Tom Dundon has decided to suspend all operations, league co-founder Bill Polian confirmed to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen on Tuesday.**********

“I am extremely disappointed to learn Tom Dundon has decided to suspend all football operations of the Alliance of American Football,” Polian said in a statement Tuesday. “When Mr. Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all.

“The momentum generated by our players, coaches and football staff had us well positioned for future success. Regrettably, we will not have that opportunity.”

from Orlando Apollos coach Steve Spurrier:

“We’re all disappointed, but on the other side, we got to be the champs, right?” Spurrier told reporters. “We’re 7-1 and the next teams are 5-3. Some of us didn’t get into the Alliance to advance our careers, but the players … I’m more disappointed for all the players that believe, ‘This is my chance to show people this, that and the other that I can play this game.’

“And a lot of them will get opportunities. They’ve shown enough.”

Read more from ESPN.com on the demise of the Alliance of American Football/AAF, when you CLICK HERE.

from The Action Network:

R.I.P. AAF?

The Alliance of American Football has suspended operations. It is closing up shop! Heading for the hills! Hopefully you cashed some bets on this league because it may be done for good: