Today’s List of Cancellations from various schools across the County/Area:Ragsdale, Eastern Guilford, East Forsyth and Southern Alamance all Postpone their baseball games today
Ragsdale High School:
Today’s varsity and JV baseball games, Ragsdale vs. High Point Central, have been cancelled.
Eastern Guilford High School:
Please see all changes for today below.
BASEBALL-
·The home JV / Varsity baseball games vs. Southwestern Randolph scheduled for today have been postponed- rescheduled for tomorrow, 4/3/19- game times the same.
SOFTBALL-
·The home softball game vs. Southwestern Randolph scheduled for today has been postponed- rescheduled for tomorrow, 4/3/19- game time 6:00 pm.
TRACK-
·The away track meet hosted by Southern Alamance scheduled for today- has been postponed- rescheduled for tomorrow, 4/3/19- start time will be 4:00 pm (this is 30 minutes earlier).
LACROSSE-
·The home lacrosse game vs. Southeast Guilford scheduled for today- has been postponed- rescheduled for Thursday, 4/4/19- game time will be 6:00 pm.
East Forsyth Eagles baseball for today vs. WS Reagan Postponed until Wednesday….
Southern Alamance High School:
BASEBALL
Game for today as moved to tomorrow (April 3rd) @ 6pm @ Asheboro
SOFTBALL
Asheboro is now on Thursday (April 4th) @ SA V only @ 6pm
Providence Grove is still on for tomorrow (April 3rd) JV 5 and V 7 @ SA
TRACK
Meet (SEG & EG) is moved from today to tomorrow (April 3rd) @ 4pm @ SA (Track meet will conclude @ 6:45pm)
SOCCER
Soccer for tomorrow will now be played @ 7pm (NOT 6pm) due to track meet beforehand @ SA vs SWR
LACROSSE (SH BIG BUS)
Match Canceled today and will now be played tomorrow (April 3rd) @ Asheboro @ 6pm
