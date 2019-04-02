Today’s List of Cancellations from various schools across the County/Area:Ragsdale, Eastern Guilford, East Forsyth and Southern Alamance all Postpone their baseball games today

Ragsdale High School:

Today’s varsity and JV baseball games, Ragsdale vs. High Point Central, have been cancelled.

Eastern Guilford High School:

Please see all changes for today below.

BASEBALL-

·The home JV / Varsity baseball games vs. Southwestern Randolph scheduled for today have been postponed- rescheduled for tomorrow, 4/3/19- game times the same.

SOFTBALL-

·The home softball game vs. Southwestern Randolph scheduled for today has been postponed- rescheduled for tomorrow, 4/3/19- game time 6:00 pm.

TRACK-

·The away track meet hosted by Southern Alamance scheduled for today- has been postponed- rescheduled for tomorrow, 4/3/19- start time will be 4:00 pm (this is 30 minutes earlier).

LACROSSE-

·The home lacrosse game vs. Southeast Guilford scheduled for today- has been postponed- rescheduled for Thursday, 4/4/19- game time will be 6:00 pm.

East Forsyth Eagles baseball for today vs. WS Reagan Postponed until Wednesday….

Southern Alamance High School:

BASEBALL

Game for today as moved to tomorrow (April 3rd) @ 6pm @ Asheboro

SOFTBALL

Asheboro is now on Thursday (April 4th) @ SA V only @ 6pm

Providence Grove is still on for tomorrow (April 3rd) JV 5 and V 7 @ SA

TRACK

Meet (SEG & EG) is moved from today to tomorrow (April 3rd) @ 4pm @ SA (Track meet will conclude @ 6:45pm)

SOCCER

Soccer for tomorrow will now be played @ 7pm (NOT 6pm) due to track meet beforehand @ SA vs SWR

LACROSSE (SH BIG BUS)

Match Canceled today and will now be played tomorrow (April 3rd) @ Asheboro @ 6pm