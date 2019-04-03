American Junior Golf Association Preview at Pinewood Country Club in Asheboro, N.C. April 12-14

AJGA Preview at Pinewood

Pinewood Country Club

Asheboro, N.C. | April 12 – 14, 2019

Players to Watch

Girls Division:

Christina Carroll, Bear, DE (2020)

This will be the first AJGA tournament for the 17-year-old. She finished first in the 2018 Central Florida Open and first at the 2018 New Jersey Spring Junior Open.

Delia Gibbs, Lexington, KY (2020)

The 16-year-old placed first in the 2018 Kentucky PGA Junior Tour – Spring Classic and first in the 2018 Kentucky PGA Junior Tour – Summer Series #21. This will be Gibbs’ first AJGA event.

Boys Division:

Nathan Franks, Roebuck, SC (2021)

The 16-year-old will be competing in his first AJGA tournament. He finished T5 in the 2019 Morgan Lucas Championship and T12 at the 2019 Sea Pines Junior Heritage. Franks has already made a verbal commitment to University of South Carolina.

Tommy Lamb, Cary, NC (2020)

Lamb finished first at the 2018 Major Championship at Myrtle Beach National and third at the 2018 College Prep Series at Duke. This will be the first AJGA tournament for the 16-year-old.

Tournament Notes

The field is comprised of junior golfers aged 12-19.

This will be the first AJGA event held at Pinewood Country Club.

This event is one of 18 in a Preview Series sponsored by Junior Golf Hub.