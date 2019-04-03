Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(4/3/19):Three Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day and WG at SWG is going to be a Biggie
Be sure to connect with Carmine Pagano at Carolina Acceleration and join his team of trainers that can help make your game go to its highest levels…That’s Carolina Acceleration training programs, inside the Greensboro Batting Center on West Gate City Blvd…Our Next Top Recruits Games of the Day are Western Guilford(10-1/9-0) at Southwest Guilford(9-3/6-1), Davie County(13-1/5-0) at Southeast Guilford(9-3/7-0) and Northern Guilford(7-3/7-1) at Grimsley(8-4/4-1) ….“Your Connection to College Coaches, Next Top Recruits“…
Baseball Today/Tonight:
Most of these games were moved from Tuesday to Today…..
Providence Grove(7-6/6-2) at High Point Andrews(0-8/0-8) 4:30pm
Northwest Guilford(9-5/4-1) vs. Huntington Beach, California(14-4/3-0) at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, N.C. 5pm
Page(6-4/3-2) at Chapel Hill(4-4/2-1) 6pm
High Point Central(4-8/0-4) at Ragsdale(6-7/0-4) 6pm
WS Reagan(9-2/4-0) at East Forsyth(4-8/0-4) 6:30pm
Western Guilford(10-1/9-0) at Southwest Guilford(9-3/6-1) 7pm
Northern Guilford(7-3/7-1) at Grimsley(8-4/4-1) 7pm
Southwestern Randolph(9-2/6-1) at Eastern Guilford(4-7/2-5) 7pm
Southern Guilford(2-8/1-5) at Burlington Williams(4-8/2-5) 7pm
Northeast Guilford(2-11/0-8) at Eastern Alamance(6-5/4-4) 7pm
Cornerstone Charter Academy(3-5) at Chatham Central(6-5) 7pm
Davie County(13-1/5-0) at Southeast Guilford(9-3/7-0) 7pm
Softball Today/Tonight:
Many of these games were pushed back to Today, from Tuesday…
Western Guilford(8-5/6-3) at Southwest Guilford(8-4/7-0) 6pm
Northeast Guilford(6-6/2-5) at Person County(6-6/5-3) 6pm
Southern Guilford(2-9/1-5) at Burlington Williams(1-7/0-7) 6pm
North Forsyth(8-4/5-2) at Smith(1-8/0-8) 6pm
WS Parkland(9-2/8-1) at High Point Central(7-4/3-2) 6pm
Southwestern Randolph(9-3/6-1) at Eastern Guilford(5-7/4-3) 6pm
Oak Ridge Military(0-0) at Ragdale(5-6/1-3) 6pm
Northern Guilford(4-7/3-5) at Eastern Alamance(9-1/8-0) 7pm
Southeast Guilford(2-11/2-5) at Eastern Randolph(10-3/7-0) 7pm
Eastern Guilford High School updated Athletic schedule for the rest of this week….
04/03/19 Wednesday Track V Boys-Girls A 4:00 PM Conference Meet vs. SE Guilford, SA hosted by SA
04/03/19 Wednesday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High EG Baseball Field
04/03/19 Wednesday Softball V Girls H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High EG Softball Field
04/03/19 Wednesday Baseball V Boys H 7:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High EG Baseball Field
04/03/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Boys A 7:00 PM Eastern Alamance High School
04/04/19 Thursday Golf V Boys A 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by SWR Tot Hill Farm Golf Course
04/04/19 Thursday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Western Guilford High School
04/04/19 Thursday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM Postponed to 4/5/2019 Asheboro High School
04/04/19 Thursday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
04/04/19 Thursday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM Western Guilford High School
04/05/19 Friday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Cancelled – Asheboro High School
04/05/19 Friday Baseball V Boys A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
04/05/19 Friday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
04/05/19 Friday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
04/06/19 Saturday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Cash Bash Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.