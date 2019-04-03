Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball for Today(4/3/19):Three Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day and WG at SWG is going to be a Biggie

Be sure to connect with Carmine Pagano at Carolina Acceleration and join his team of trainers that can help make your game go to its highest levels…That’s Carolina Acceleration training programs, inside the Greensboro Batting Center on West Gate City Blvd…Our Next Top Recruits Games of the Day are Western Guilford(10-1/9-0) at Southwest Guilford(9-3/6-1), Davie County(13-1/5-0) at Southeast Guilford(9-3/7-0) and Northern Guilford(7-3/7-1) at Grimsley(8-4/4-1) ….“Your Connection to College Coaches, Next Top Recruits“…

Baseball Today/Tonight:

Most of these games were moved from Tuesday to Today…..

Providence Grove(7-6/6-2) at High Point Andrews(0-8/0-8) 4:30pm

Northwest Guilford(9-5/4-1) vs. Huntington Beach, California(14-4/3-0) at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, N.C. 5pm

Page(6-4/3-2) at Chapel Hill(4-4/2-1) 6pm

High Point Central(4-8/0-4) at Ragsdale(6-7/0-4) 6pm

WS Reagan(9-2/4-0) at East Forsyth(4-8/0-4) 6:30pm

Western Guilford(10-1/9-0) at Southwest Guilford(9-3/6-1) 7pm

Northern Guilford(7-3/7-1) at Grimsley(8-4/4-1) 7pm

Southwestern Randolph(9-2/6-1) at Eastern Guilford(4-7/2-5) 7pm

Southern Guilford(2-8/1-5) at Burlington Williams(4-8/2-5) 7pm

Northeast Guilford(2-11/0-8) at Eastern Alamance(6-5/4-4) 7pm

Cornerstone Charter Academy(3-5) at Chatham Central(6-5) 7pm

Davie County(13-1/5-0) at Southeast Guilford(9-3/7-0) 7pm

Softball Today/Tonight:

Many of these games were pushed back to Today, from Tuesday…

Western Guilford(8-5/6-3) at Southwest Guilford(8-4/7-0) 6pm

Northeast Guilford(6-6/2-5) at Person County(6-6/5-3) 6pm

Southern Guilford(2-9/1-5) at Burlington Williams(1-7/0-7) 6pm

North Forsyth(8-4/5-2) at Smith(1-8/0-8) 6pm

WS Parkland(9-2/8-1) at High Point Central(7-4/3-2) 6pm

Southwestern Randolph(9-3/6-1) at Eastern Guilford(5-7/4-3) 6pm

Oak Ridge Military(0-0) at Ragdale(5-6/1-3) 6pm

Northern Guilford(4-7/3-5) at Eastern Alamance(9-1/8-0) 7pm

Southeast Guilford(2-11/2-5) at Eastern Randolph(10-3/7-0) 7pm

Eastern Guilford High School updated Athletic schedule for the rest of this week….

04/03/19 Wednesday Track V Boys-Girls A 4:00 PM Conference Meet vs. SE Guilford, SA hosted by SA

04/03/19 Wednesday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High EG Baseball Field

04/03/19 Wednesday Softball V Girls H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High EG Softball Field

04/03/19 Wednesday Baseball V Boys H 7:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High EG Baseball Field

04/03/19 Wednesday Lacrosse V Boys A 7:00 PM Eastern Alamance High School

04/04/19 Thursday Golf V Boys A 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by SWR Tot Hill Farm Golf Course

04/04/19 Thursday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Western Guilford High School

04/04/19 Thursday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM Postponed to 4/5/2019 Asheboro High School

04/04/19 Thursday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

04/04/19 Thursday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM Western Guilford High School

04/05/19 Friday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Cancelled – Asheboro High School

04/05/19 Friday Baseball V Boys A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School

04/05/19 Friday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

04/05/19 Friday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School

04/06/19 Saturday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Cash Bash Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church