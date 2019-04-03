College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford Third at Wynlakes Intercollegiate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Guilford College’s men’s golf team placed third at the Wynlakes Intercollegiate at the Wynlakes Golf and Country Club Tuesday. The Quakers shot 296-294-590, 15 shots behind tournament host Huntingdon College and top-ranked Emory University in the 15-team field.

Ranked second in the current Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Top 25, Huntingdon carded the 36-hole event’s low team score Tuesday (286) and shot 575 (-1) for the tournament. Emory, ranked first by Golfstat.com, shot 287 Tuesday for sole possession of second place at 583, eight strokes behind Huntingdon. The Eagles shared second place with Guilford after Monday’s opening round.

The Quakers, Golfstat.com ‘s seventh-rated team, shot 294 Tuesday and 590 for the tournament. Huntingdon’s B team placed fourth at 596, followed by Berry College (301-298-599).

Huntingdon placed all four scorers among the top-eight finishers in the 83-man field, including medalist Drew Mathers, Division III’s third-ranked golfer according to Golfstat.com. Mathers shot a three-under 69 Tuesday and 142 (-2) for the tournament to climb ninth place after Monday. He made five birdies on the par-72, 6,979-yard Black Course layout, including four straight on holes 6-9. Teammate Henry Gee shot 73-70-143 to lead a group of four students tied for second place. Emory’s Matt Organisak, ranked second by Golfstat.com, and Eric Yiu were also part of the group at 143.

Guilford’s James Mishoe, Golfstat.com’s top-ranked Division III golfer and the first-round leader, shot 76 Tuesday. His two-day 145 was part of a three-way share of sixth place among individuals. Mishoe scored his lone birdie on the ninth hole and made the turn even, but three-straight bogeys on 15-17 left him at four-over for the day. Huntingdon’s Mark Connelly and Stephen Shephard also shot 143 to share sixth place.

The Quakers’ Josh Hill eagled the ninth hole in a wild round of one-under 71 that led the Quakers Tuesday. Hill alternated bogeys and birdies for six of seven holes before the eagle. He was three-under after a birdie on 12 but followed with a double-bogey on 13 that put him back to one under. Hill climbed 19 spots to share 16th place at 78-71-149, one better than teammate Zachary Evens. Evens delivered the Quakers’ second-best score Tuesday (72). Guilford’s Louis Lambert followed Monday’s 71 with a 75 and shared ninth place at 146. The Quakers’ Kell Graham shot 78-80-158, good for a share of 53rd.

Coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers wrap up the regular season April 20-21 at the Emory Spring Invitational in Stone Mountain, Georgia, before returning home to defend their Old Dominion Athletic Conference title April 28-30 at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, North Carolina.