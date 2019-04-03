High School Baseball and Softball Tonight:SWG wins 4-3 over WG, on a bases-loaded walk in the Bottom of the 7th Inning/Davie County over SEG, 4-3/NG 7-6 over Grimsley

Baseball Final from Southwest Guilford High School:

Southwest Guilford 4, Western Guilford 3

Game ended on a bases-loaded walk call in the Bottom of the 7th Inning, giving the win to the SWG Cowboys…You hate to see a game end like that, on the umpires call with the bases loaded and the count at 3-and-2, but that is how it ended…Would have liked to see this game go extra innings and let the players decided it, but both teams played well most of the night and the two starting pitchers, Jacob Shaffer for the SWG Cowboys and Clay Dilday for WG, both pitched a whale of a game…Shaffer’s control was off early, but he found it and we had Shaffer down for 9 strikeouts in the contest…We had Dilday for 6 K’s and Western committed a couple of costly errors behind Dilday, that did not help the Hornets’ cause..

WG led early in the game, 1-0, then WG went up 2-0 for their lead at the end of the first inning…At the end of the 4th inning WG led 2-1, but the Hornets tagged on what would be their last run of the game, to go up 3-1 in the Top of the 5th inning and then the SWG Cowboys rallied to even the score at 3-3 after five complete innings…The scored remained knotted at 3 a-piece, until the bottom of the 7th inning, when the bases-loaded walk ended the game and gave SWG the victory…

SWG now(10-3/7-1) and Western falls to (10-2/9-1)….WG at Eastern tomorrow and then the Hornets are set to face off with Burlington Williams on Friday….

Can’t say enough about the effort from those two starting pitchers tonight, Dilday for WG, and Shaffer for SWG and we will get the winners name for you ASAP, from SWG…Nick Thompson took the loss for Western Guilford….

*****I did receive this text, as I was sliding into home after the game….”Umpires missed a lot of strike calls in the 7th Inning”…I think the finish of this game will talked about for the next several days…Not to take anything away from SWG and their win, but the way this game ended almost seems to be, too much to digest….

Page at Chapel Hill cancelled due to wet field conditions in Chapel Hill…

We called those Games of the Day and you can see that SWG-WG was one of those, with that 4-3 final….Now word that Davie County topped Southeast Guilford 4-3, in another one of our Games of the Day…

Final:Davie County 4, Southeast Guilford 3

Thanks to Mike, for sending along this score…

Here’s our third Game of the Day, and we hit a gusher with all of our Game of the Day for Wednesday, April 3…

Northern Guilford at Grimsley was our third game of the day and Northern wins it, 7-6 over the Whirlies…All three of our games were decided by just one run….

Northern Guilford 7, Grimsley 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 5 1 0 0 1 7 - - Grimsley 0 0 0 2 3 0 1 6 - -

Huntington Beach(California) 11, Northwest Guilford 2

Burlington Williams 9, Southern Guilford 4

Chatham Central 6, Cornerstone Charter Academy 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Chatham Central 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 6 - - CCA 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 - -

Southwestern Randolph 7, Eastern Guilford 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SWRHS 0 1 1 0 0 0 5 7 - - Eastern Guilford 1 0 2 0 1 2 0 6 - -

There was no doubt about the SWG-WG softball game…

Softball Finals:

Southwest Guilford 16, Western Guilford 0….3 Innings

Here are our games from today….

Baseball Today/Tonight:

Most of these games were moved from Tuesday to Today…..

Providence Grove(7-6/6-2) at High Point Andrews(0-8/0-8) 4:30pm

High Point Central(4-8/0-4) at Ragsdale(6-7/0-4) 6pm

WS Reagan(9-2/4-0) at East Forsyth(4-8/0-4) 6:30pm

Northeast Guilford(2-11/0-8) at Eastern Alamance(6-5/4-4) 7pm

Softball Today/Tonight:

Many of these games were pushed back to Today, from Tuesday…

Northeast Guilford(6-6/2-5) at Person County(6-6/5-3) 6pm

Southern Guilford(2-9/1-5) at Burlington Williams(1-7/0-7) 6pm

North Forsyth(8-4/5-2) at Smith(1-8/0-8) 6pm

WS Parkland(9-2/8-1) at High Point Central(7-4/3-2) 6pm

Southwestern Randolph(9-3/6-1) at Eastern Guilford(5-7/4-3) 6pm

Oak Ridge Military(0-0) at Ragdale(5-6/1-3) 6pm

Northern Guilford(4-7/3-5) at Eastern Alamance(9-1/8-0) 7pm

Southeast Guilford(2-11/2-5) at Eastern Randolph(10-3/7-0) 7pm