No. 24 High Point WLAX Goes on Road, Defeats Gardner-Webb, 24-4

• HPU had 12 goal scorers on the way to a 24-4 win

• Sophomore Abby Hormes had eight points on five goals and three assists

• High Point’s 24 goals tied for the second-most in single-game program history

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The No. 24 High Point University women’s lacrosse team opened its Big South road schedule for the year with a 24-4 win at Gardner-Webb Wednesday (April 3) at Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs.

The Panthers (8-4, 2-0 Big South) scored the first two goals before Gardner-Webb (5-7, 0-2) pulled within one three minutes into the game. HPU tallied the next 11 goals and held the Runnin’ Bulldogs scoreless for the next 17 minutes to break open the game.

“Today was a fun team win,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “It’s nice to get everyone on the field and see them contribute to a conference road win. We are trying to gain experience in a lot of different ways, and I’m really happy with the way different combinations worked together to get the win!”

The 24 goals tied the second-most scored in HPU single-game history. The Panthers also scored 24 against Howard on May 4, 2012, while the school record is 25 against Liberty on April 15, 2017.

Sophomore Abby Hormes led HPU with eight points on five goals and three assists, while junior Ashley Britton added five points on four goals and an assist.

Five Panthers scored two goals each, including junior Kylie Holthaus, sophomores Rachel Foster and Sabrina Schrader and freshmen Carol Amster and Emma Genovese. An additional five Panthers recorded one goal each to give HPU 12 goal scorers for the game.

In goal, sophomore Sarah Zeto played the first half and made three saves, while junior Jill Rall made four saves in the second half.

Abby Hanscom led Gardner-Webb with a goal and an assist.

Up next, the Panthers host Presbyterian on Saturday (April 6). First draw at Vert Stadium is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.