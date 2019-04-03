Ragsdale Track and Field athlete Tiger Chandler Ward excels in Pole Vault:Now ranked #2 on the North Carolina all-time list
from Brian Herndon, Director of Athletics at Ragsdale High School…..
Ragsdale Junior Chandler Ward vaulted his way onto the North Carolina All-Time list. With a pole vault of 15’1.5” Chandler is now ranked #2 in the state and #45 on the NC All-Time List. Awesome showing for a wonderful ambassador of the Diamond R!
Chandler Ward Jamestown Ragsdale 15-1.5 2019 Vertklasse, High Point U. 3/23
