Ragsdale Track and Field athlete Tiger Chandler Ward excels in Pole Vault:Now ranked #2 on the North Carolina all-time list

from Brian Herndon, Director of Athletics at Ragsdale High School…..

Ragsdale Junior Chandler Ward vaulted his way onto the North Carolina All-Time list. With a pole vault of 15’1.5” Chandler is now ranked #2 in the state and #45 on the NC All-Time List. Awesome showing for a wonderful ambassador of the Diamond R!

Chandler Ward Jamestown Ragsdale 15-1.5 2019 Vertklasse, High Point U. 3/23