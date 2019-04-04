College Men’s Lacrosse Final – Guilford 17, Greensboro 9

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Twin brothers Brennan and Connor Sweeney both scored eight points in Guilford College’s 17-9 lacrosse win over visiting Greensboro College Wednesday night.

The Quakers snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 6-6 with the win over their crosstown rival. Greensboro slipped to 5-7 with the loss.

Zach Berkowitz and Eric Pugh both scored two of their game-high four goals during a 5-0 Guilford run that opened a 6-1 second-quarter lead. The Pride got back into the game when Michael Meley netted the first of his club-high three tallies 4:24 into the second quarter. Meley scored twice during the ensuing 4-0 run that brought the Pride within 6-5 5:36 before halftime. Guilford’s Pugh and Bryce Craig followed with goals that gave the hosts an 8-5 halftime lead.

The Sweeneys took over in the second half. The pair combined for four goals and three assists during the Quakers’ 6-1 run that started the period and opened a 14-6 lead. Greensboro’s Davis Miller scored the third quarter’s final two goals before Brennan Sweeney set up consecutive Guilford goals by Nick Honkomp, Berkowitz, and Pugh.

The spirited contest featured 18 penalties for 16 minutes and 30 seconds between the two teams. Both teams effectively killed off most of the opponent’s extra-man chances and yielded one man-up goal apiece.

Guilford got the bulk of its offense from the Sweeneys, Berkowitz, and Pugh. Connor Sweeney contributed three goals and five assists. Brennan Sweeney had two goals and six helpers. Berkowitz collected a season-best four scores, a total matched by Pugh, who set a new career scoring high. Craig and Honkomp both scored twice. Connor Leamey (11 wins) and Michael Hickner (4 wins) helped Guilford to a 17-12 edge in face-offs won and Lane Tourtellot picked up a game-best seven ground balls. Jack Rogers made 11 stops in goal.

Meley’s three goals and one assist led Greensboro’s offense. Miller took 14 of the Pride’s 30 shots and scored twice. Goalie Kyle Ishler made a game-high 14 saves and picked up a club-high five ground balls.

Coach Mark Crisco’s Quakers visit Ferrum College Saturday (4/6) night in a 7:00 p.m. ODAC contest.