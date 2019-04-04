College Men’s Tennis Final – Guilford 8, Lynchburg 1
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College’s men’s tennis team claimed all six singles matches in Wednesday’s 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory over the visiting University of Lynchburg.
The Quakers improves to 6-4 (5-2 ODAC) with their third-straight victory. The Hornets fall to 6-7 (3-4 ODAC).
The Quakers opened by winning two of three doubles points. Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb blanked the Hornets’ Vincent Oliver and Bryce Barber, 8-0, in the first-doubles flight. The second- and third-doubles matches both went down to the wire. Guilford’s Jay Montague and Joe Horne scored an 8-6 win over Lynchburg’s Daniel Christian and Colin Mullins. The Hornets’ Brad Carson and Nick Savino pulled out an 8-6 triumph over Guilford’s Kai Glass and Tim Thompson, which accounted for Lynchburg’s point.
While a couple of matches were fairly close, the Quakers dominated in singles play with straight-set wins in all but one match. Thompson defeated Oliver at fifth singles, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. Montague made quick work of Savino at fourth singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers host Bridgewater College Saturday (4/6) in a 1:00 p.m. match on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.
Tennis Match Results
Lynchburg vs Guilford
Apr 03, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.
(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)
Guilford 8, Lynchburg 1
Singles competition
1. Mason Robb (GC) def. Bryce Barber (LYNM) 6-2, 6-2
2. Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Colton Mullins (LYNM) 6-2, 6-1
3. Joe Horne (GC) def. Daniel Christian (LYNM) 6-4, 6-2
4. Jay Montague (GC) def. Nick Savino (LYNM) 6-0, 6-0
5. Tim Thompson (GC) def. Vincent Oliver (LYNM) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5
6. Logan Glass (GC) def. Brad Carson (LYNM) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles competition
1. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Vincent Oliver/Bryce Barber (LYNM) 8-0
2. Jay Montague/Joe Horne (GC) def. Daniel Christian/Colton Mullins (LYNM) 8-6
3. Brad Carson/Nick Savino (LYNM) def. Tim Thompson/Logan Glass (GC) 8-6
Match Notes:
Lynchburg 6-7, 3-4 ODAC
Guilford 6-4, 5-2 ODAC
Old Dominion Athletic Conference match
T-2:35
A-35
