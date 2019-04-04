Elon Baseball Drops Home Game to Liberty

ELON, N.C. – Liberty came out of the gates quick as Elon University baseball fell 13-1 in its midweek meeting with the Flames (22-6) Wednesday, March 3 at Latham Park.

Mason Daniels (2-2) was charged with the loss after giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He finished with four strikeouts on the day. Elon also used five relievers, with Naushon Galbraith, Joe Sprake, Dean McCarthy, Kyle Greenler, and Jack Robertsall making appearances.

Joe Satterfield led the Phoenix (16-13) at the plate with a 1-for-2 effort. The Greenville, S.C. product drove in the lone run for the maroon and gold and drew a pair of walks. Anthony Galason had the team’s other hit as the freshman doubled and went 1-for-4.

How It Happened: The visitors opened the game with a run in the top of the first. After a leadoff double to the gap in right, Liberty’s Will Wagner laid down a bunt and beat out the throw to put runners on the corners. Elon was able to turn a 6-4-3 double play, but the runner came home on the play. After a scoreless second inning, the Flames added a pair of insurance runs in the top half of the third. With two away, a pair of singles to third and a walk jammed the bases. Cam Locklear then found a hole in the right side of the defense for the pair of RBIs.

Liberty kept its foot on the gas with a three-run fourth inning. Again with two outs, Elon couldn’t get out of the field as the blue, white, and red collected another three hitss and benefited from a wild pitch. The Flames then put the game out of reach with a six-spot in the fifth.

Elon produced a run in the home half of the fifth. With Anthony Hennings standing on first on a four-pitch walk, Galason smacked a 1-1 pitch to the top of the wall in left center, good for a standup double. A Satterfield blooper then fell in shallow center, allowing Hennings to touch the plate.

The Flames added one more run in the eighth as a double to right scored a runner from first.

Notes: Liberty now leads the all-time series 19-12…Galason and Satterfield both extended their on-base streak. Galason has now reached safely in 27 consecutive games, while Satterfield has reached in 23…The two hits mark a season low for the Phoenix…Daniels tossed a season-high 94 pitches…Elon’s double play in the first was the only one of the game…Elon stranded nine runners while Liberty left 11 on base.

On Deck: Elon hits the road this weekend to play a conference series at Towson (3-23), who dropped a close game to George Washington 4-3 on Wednesday. Friday’s series opener at John B. Schuerholz Park is scheduled for a 3 p.m. opening pitch.