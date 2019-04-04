High School Baseball and Softball Finals:SEG tops Southern Alamance, 10-4/Hoppers highlights from 9-8 win/Forbush over NWG softball, 6-5, another one of those “Games of the Day”/WS Parkland tops SWG softball, 19-15, another “Game of the Day”/NEG Rams get first Conference Win of the Season, 7-6, over Person County

*****Our “Games of the Day”…Baseball:Southeast Guilford 10, Southern Alamance 4…Softball:Forbush 6, Northwest Guilford 5…WS Parkland 19, Southwest Guilford 15…

Baseball Finals:

from Downtown Greensboro:Greensboro Grasshoppers 9, Hagerstown Suns 8

Reliever Samuel Reyes got the win in front of a packed crowd of 6,385 on a perfect 73 degree day in Downtown Greensboro.

CLICK HERE for the Grasshopper video highlights with Brett Kinneman(N.C. State) and his two-run HR…Very good video highlights, check them out…

Southeast Guilford 10, Southern Alamance 4

Ryan Douglas with 3 hits/2 RBI, 5 Quality at Bats, 6 Innings pitched with 7 K’s and 21 first-pitch strikes…Will Foucek with 2 hits and 3 RBI…TJ Ash with 2 hits…Isaiah Rhem 4 Quality at Bats and Will Foucek with 3 Quality at Bats…

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SEG 6 2 1 1 0 0 0 10 13 4 STHR 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 4 9 3

Western Guilford 11, Eastern Guilford 3

WP:Robbie Boyd/LP:D’Jay Mobley

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Eastern Guilford 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 4 Western 1 3 2 0 0 5 - 11 12 3

Western Varsity 2019

AB R H RBI 1 #16 Nathan Fury RF 4 1 1 0 2 #7 Clay Dilday SS 4 0 3 2 3 #17 Caleb Carden 3B 4 2 2 1 4 #14 Trevor Glisson 1B 4 2 1 1 5 #6 Jake Sindahl LF 3 2 2 2 6 #15 Robbie Boyd P 3 1 1 1 7 #2 Josh Nichols 2B 3 0 1 0 > #9 Josh Turner C 3 2 1 1 9 #3 Steven Marra 1 0 0 0 #5 Nick Thompson CF 2 0 0 0 #4 Donovan Delane 0 1 0 0

Eastern Guilford Varsity

AB R H RBI 1 #3 Trey Hunt SS 5 0 2 0 2 #8 Alex Gowda DH 5 1 2 0 > #6 Cameron Edmonds 4 1 2 1 4 #1 Collin Smith C 3 1 2 0 5 #2 DJ Evans 3B 3 0 1 0 6 #21 D’Jay Mobley P 4 0 1 0 7 #2 Stryker Stubbs RF 3 0 1 1 8 #15 Drew Mendenhall 0 0 0 0 9 #7 Tyler Liles LF 4 0 1 0

Southwest Guilford 12, WS Parkland 0…5 Innings

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E SGHS 7 4 1 0 0 - - 12 - - Parkland 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - -

Northwest Guilford 15, Hendersonville, Tennessee 9

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Hendersonville 4 5 0 0 0 0 0 9 12 3 NWGHS 0 4 1 1 0 7 2 15 18 0

Ragsdale 7, High Point Christian 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ragsdale 0 0 3 0 2 1 1 7 6 1 HPCHS 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 4 - -

Northeast Guilford 7, Person County 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Person 3 0 0 1 1 0 1 6 - - NEGHS 2 0 0 0 1 1 3 7 - -

Wesleyan Christian Academy 19, Carmel Christian 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Carmel Christian 0 0 0 0 2 - - 2 - - WCA 4 1 10 4 - - - 19 - -

High Point Christian Academy 11, Forsyth Country Day 1…6 Innings

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E FCDHS 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 - - HPCA 0 1 0 8 0 2 - 11 - -

WS Reagan 8, East Forsyth 4

East:Jackson May with 2 hits/Matt Rivers 2 RBI…