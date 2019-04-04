High School Baseball and Softball for Today(4/4/19):Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day is Southeast Guilford at Southern Alamance/Softball side you have Forbush(13-2) at NWG(10-0), plus SWG(9-4/8-0) at WS Parkland(9-3/8-1)
Kind of/sort of the day after the Big Games from Wednesday night and still many teams going toward the warning track today…Our Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day will be Southeast Guilford(9-4/7-0) at Southern Alamance(9-4/5-3)…
Also Greensboro Grasshoppers’ home opener tonight at First National Bank Field:Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Hagerstown Suns at 7pm
High School Baseball Today:
Hendersonville, Tennessee(8-2/6-0) vs. Northwest Guilford(9-6/4-1) 4pm at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, N.C.
Forsyth Country Day(3-2/2-0) at High Point Christian Academy(10-2/3-0) 4:30pm
Westover Christian(2-3/2-1) at Vandalia Christian School(2-4/1-3) 4:30pm
Bishop McGuinness(2-12/0-9) at Triad Math and Science Academy(7-1/3-0) 4:30pm
Southwest Guilford(10-3/7-1) at WS Parkland(6-7/3-5) 5pm
Ragsdale(7-7/1-3) at High Point Central(4-9/0-5) 6pm
Smith(0-11/0-9) at Mount Tabor(6-8/5-4) 6pm
Carmel Christian(4-5/0-0) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-3/0-0) 6pm
East Forsyth(4-9/0-5) at WS Reagan(10-2/5-0) 6:30pm
Southeast Guilford(9-4/7-0) at Southern Alamance(9-4/5-3) 7pm
Eastern Guilford(4-8/2-6) at Western Guilford(10-2/9-1) 7pm
Person County(2-10/2-7) at Northeast Guilford(2-12/0-9) 7pm
The softball games are on the way….
Western Guilford(8-6/6-4) at Grimsley(1-9/0-5) 6pm
Western Alamance(5-5/4-3) at Northeast Guilford(6-7/2-6) 6pm
*****Forbush(13-2/7-0) at Northwest Guilford(10-0/5-0) 7pm*****
Trinity(2-9/0-6) at Page(7-4/3-2) 7pm
Northern Guilford(4-8/3-6) at Morehead(9-4/6-2) 7pm
Southern Guilford(2-9/1-5) at Cornerstone Charter(5-7/2-5) 7pm
*****Southwest Guilford(9-4/8-0) at WS Parkland(9-3/8-1) 7pm*****
