High School Baseball and Softball for Today(4/4/19):Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day is Southeast Guilford at Southern Alamance/Softball side you have Forbush(13-2) at NWG(10-0), plus SWG(9-4/8-0) at WS Parkland(9-3/8-1)

Kind of/sort of the day after the Big Games from Wednesday night and still many teams going toward the warning track today, and with warning, you need to get in and see Carmine Pagano, at Carolina Acceleration, on West Gate City Blvd., inside the Greensboro Batting Center…Our Next Top Recruits Top Game of the Day will be Southeast Guilford(9-4/7-0) at Southern Alamance(9-4/5-3)…“Your Connection to College Coaches”, Next Top Recruits…

Also Greensboro Grasshoppers’ home opener tonight at First National Bank Field:Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Hagerstown Suns at 7pm

High School Baseball Today:

Hendersonville, Tennessee(8-2/6-0) vs. Northwest Guilford(9-6/4-1) 4pm at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, N.C.

Forsyth Country Day(3-2/2-0) at High Point Christian Academy(10-2/3-0) 4:30pm

Westover Christian(2-3/2-1) at Vandalia Christian School(2-4/1-3) 4:30pm

Bishop McGuinness(2-12/0-9) at Triad Math and Science Academy(7-1/3-0) 4:30pm

Southwest Guilford(10-3/7-1) at WS Parkland(6-7/3-5) 5pm

Ragsdale(7-7/1-3) at High Point Central(4-9/0-5) 6pm

Smith(0-11/0-9) at Mount Tabor(6-8/5-4) 6pm

Carmel Christian(4-5/0-0) at Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-3/0-0) 6pm

East Forsyth(4-9/0-5) at WS Reagan(10-2/5-0) 6:30pm

Southeast Guilford(9-4/7-0) at Southern Alamance(9-4/5-3) 7pm

Eastern Guilford(4-8/2-6) at Western Guilford(10-2/9-1) 7pm

Person County(2-10/2-7) at Northeast Guilford(2-12/0-9) 7pm

The softball games are on the way….

Western Guilford(8-6/6-4) at Grimsley(1-9/0-5) 6pm

Western Alamance(5-5/4-3) at Northeast Guilford(6-7/2-6) 6pm

*****Forbush(13-2/7-0) at Northwest Guilford(10-0/5-0) 7pm*****

Trinity(2-9/0-6) at Page(7-4/3-2) 7pm

Northern Guilford(4-8/3-6) at Morehead(9-4/6-2) 7pm

Southern Guilford(2-9/1-5) at Cornerstone Charter(5-7/2-5) 7pm

*****Southwest Guilford(9-4/8-0) at WS Parkland(9-3/8-1) 7pm*****