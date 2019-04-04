HPU Men’s Basketball: Arizona Reid to be Inducted into Big South Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former High Point University men’s basketball standout Arizona Reid will be inducted into the Big South Conference Hall of Fame, the conference announced Thursday (April 4).

Reid, who played for the Panthers from 2004-08, has been elected for enshrinement in the Class of 2019, along with former UNC Asheville women’s soccer player Hillary McKay, former Gardner-Webb football player Harold Wells and former Campbell women’s basketball head coach Wanda Watkins. The four will be officially inducted on Thursday evening, May 30, during a special ceremony as part of the Big south’s annual spring meetings at the Westin Resort on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Reid becomes High Point’s second inductee into the Big South Conference, joining former track and field/cross country standout Taylor Milne, who was inducted in 2018.

Reid was a two-time Big South Men’s Basketball Player of the Year honoree (2006-07, 2007-08) and earned Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American for both of those seasons. He was a three-time All-Big South First-Team selection (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08), in addition to being voted to the league’s All-Freshman Team in 2004-05.

Reid was the first player in Big South history — and to date the only player — with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds, as he graduated as the league’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,013 (now 4th) and fourth-leading scorer with 2,069 (now 10th). In High Point’s record book, he ranks fourth in scoring (third in Division I era) and fourth in rebounding (first in DI era).

Also the first player in Big South history to average 20.0 points (23.9) and 10.0 rebounds (11.0) in a season in 2007-08, Reid ended his career with more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in 60 career Big South games. He concluded his career with a 17.2 scoring average and 50.7 field goal percentage, along with 211 assists and 153 steals. He set the Big South single-season rebound record with 342 in 2007-08, as well as the league’s single-game mark of 25 against VMI on Feb. 24, 2007 that still stands today.

Reid helped the Panthers to a 34-26 Big South record (.567 winning percentage) and 67-55 overall mark (.549) during his four years. He was voted to the Big South Men’s Basketball 2000-09 All-Decade Team, and was selected as one of the Big South’s 25th Anniversary Top 25 “Best of the Best” as part of the league’s 2008-09 anniversary celebration. Reid’s accolades also include being named a CollegeHoops.net Mid-Major All-American in 2007-08, was twice recognized on the NABC All-District Team, and was a USBWA All-District team selection his junior year. He has been playing professionally overseas for the past 10 years and has spent time in 10 different countries.

The Big South Hall of Fame, created in 2003 as part of the league’s 20th Anniversary celebration, now totals 73 former Big South Conference student-athletes, coaches, administrators and contributors with the addition of this year’s class.